These Are The Three Most Popular Keys On A Keyboard

Pop quiz: What are the three most popular keys on a computer’s keyboard?



Microsoft’s Senior Product Marketing Manger for Hardware Suneel Goud was at our office showing us some of the company’s ergonomic keyboards.

While doing the demo, he told us the three most popular keys.

The third most popular is… the “backspace” key.

The second most popular is… the letter “e”.

The number one most popular is… the space bar.

Another fun fact from Goud: 90% of people only use nine fingers when typing — they don’t use their left thumb, because they use their right thumb to hammer the space bar.

Microsoft built a keyboard with a split space bar. The left space bar can be converted into a backspace button so people can hit the third most popular key with their unused left thumb.

