These are the three energy energy companies that filed to go public last week

In this turbulent initial public offering market, which companies are taking the plunge anyway? You saw yesterday on Inside IPO that there’s still (quite a bit of) hope for the energy sector this year, which could have its best turnout since 2007. Last Friday, three energy companies filed S-1s with the SEC, accounting for 50 per cent of the day’s filing volume. Let’s take a look at them:

1. Rose Rock Midstream: this limited partnership was recently put together by SemGroup for the purposes of ‘own[ing] and acquir[ing] midstream energy assets in the western US’, according to Renaissance Capital. It plans to raise $181 mn by going public, and Barclays Capital is the lead underwriter. It will trade under the symbol RRMS.

2. Matador Resources: this company, which will trade under MTDR, specialises in ‘unconventional natural gas exploration and production. Its goal is $150 mn in capital through its IPO. The lead underwriters are RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup.

3. Mid-Con Energy Partners: this company, which is planning to raise $140 mn, owns, operates and develops oil properties in the central US. RBC Capital Markets is the lead underwriter, and Mid-Con will trade under MCEP.

Source: Renaissance Capital



