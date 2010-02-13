The 10 US Cities Still Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Photo: AP

January’s house foreclosure statistics have emerged and while there are some good signs, there is still plenty to worry about.The same parts of the country that have faced the bulk of the foreclosures over the past two years continue to see more and more of the same, with California and Florida bearing the brunt of the boom.



The foreclosure crisis is leading to more and more tours of these properties with some individuals taking advantage of other ‘s despair.

Check out what cities are still being hit hard by the house foreclosure crisis>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.