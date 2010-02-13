The 10 US Cities Still Getting Crushed By Foreclosures

Gregory White
Foreclosure Riverside

Photo: AP

January’s house foreclosure statistics have emerged and while there are some good signs, there is still plenty to worry about.The same parts of the country that have faced the bulk of the foreclosures over the past two years continue to see more and more of the same, with California and Florida bearing the brunt of the boom.

The foreclosure crisis is leading to more and more tours of these properties with some individuals taking advantage of other ‘s despair.

Check out what cities are still being hit hard by the house foreclosure crisis>

Orlando-Kissimmee

Where: Florida

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 143 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Cape Coral-Fort Myers

Where: Florida

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 121 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Bakersfield

Where: California

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 118 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Photo: Housesforsalelists.com

Vallejo-Fairfield

Where: California

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 112 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Picture: WP-Realtor.com

Merced

Where: California

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 109 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario

Where: California

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 109 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Stockton

Where: California

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 107 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Modesto

Where: California

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 107 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Photo: Indexpost.com

Phoenix

Where: Arizona

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 102 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

Las Vegas

Where: Nevada

Number of Foreclosures: 1 in every 82 homes.

Source: RealtyTrac.com Report

