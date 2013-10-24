These Are The Ten Most In-Demand Employers In Australia According To LinkedIn Data

Photo: Getty

LinkedIn has released this list of Australia’s most in-demand employers:

The results are based on the number of prospective employees who are familiar with a company (brand reach), and the number of prospective candidates who are interested in working for a company (engagement).

“The top 10 Most InDemand Employers in Australia are great examples of companies investing in their talent brand and their results demonstrate the return on their investment,” said LinkedIn Talent Brand Strategist Tim Grogan in a statement.

“Our research shows that almost all Australian recruiters think that a company’s employer brand has a significant impact on its ability to hire great talent.

“It is crucial that organisations understand how they are perceived by prospective candidates in order to remain competitive in hiring and retaining talent.”

