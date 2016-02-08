These are the telcos that people complain about the most

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has released its latest complaints figures, which shows drops all around, but particularly impressive is both Vodafone’s continued improvement and Amaysim’s incredibly clean record.

Between October and December 2015, Telstra received 4.9 complaints per 10,000 services which was down from 5.5 in the previous quarter. Optus dropped from 6.7 complaints down 5.9 complaints in this quarter and Vodafone continued its big return from the Vodafail days with just 3.5 complaints per 10,000, down from 10.5 the year before.

Budget telco Amaysim was the lowest of all main telcos, with just 0.8 complaints per 10,000 services, down from 0.9 the previous quarter.

Vodafone’s director of customer service Errol Van Graan said that, “It’s very pleasing to see Vodafone’s ratio of complaints drop even further in the December quarter, with today’s result representing an 82 per cent decline in less than two years.”

“We’ve worked very hard to make improvements across the business to offer our customers a first-class network, outstanding customer service and worry-free products.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do so it’s great to see more people are happy with their Vodafone experience, and we’ll continue to strive to deliver even more for them.”

Amaysim’s customer operations manager Chad Heininger also expressed his pleasure with the results, but insisted that even one complaint was too many.

“In our eyes this is still too many but it’s great to see initiatives we’ve recently introduced such as our new hassle free suit of ‘one decision’ unlimited mobile plans and our continued emphasis on first contact customer resolution is making the lives of Aussies simpler and as such, customers are having less grievances.

“It’s really great to see complaints across the board in the mobile category continue to drop over the last quarter too, showing that there’s more focus than ever before on the importance of customer service.”

