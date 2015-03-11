These are the strangest conventions in America

Arthur Drooker Merfest in North Carolina

Each year, there are approximately 1.8 million conventions, conferences, and trade shows in the United States. Conventions are a big business and, for many, an even bigger social event.

From clown conventions to BronyCon, conventions provide an outlet for niche communities to gather and celebrate their sometimes unusual interests with like-minded people.

For the last two years, photographer Arthur Drooker has been investigating the sometimes weird, always interesting world of conventions. Through them all, he’s found one common theme.

“No matter what they’re about, where they’re held or who attends them, all conventions satisfy a basic human urge: the longing for belonging,” says Drooker.

Drooker shared some photos from the project with us here, but you can check out the rest on his website, Conventional Wisdom.

