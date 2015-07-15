These are the US states with the worst roads

The U.S. Highway Trust Fund will expire on the last day of this month, and elected officials on Capitol Hill haven’t passed a long-term transportation funding measure in years.

U.S.Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is fed up with Congress’ inaction.

In a July 9 blog post, Foxx yet again called out congress for their lack of action.

“While you read this, there is a transportation proposal called GROW AMERICA sitting on desks all across Capitol Hill,” Foxx writes.

“It covers 6 years; it would increase investment in roads, bridges, transit, and freight facilities across the country; and, we sent it to Congress 4 months ago.”

Secretary Foxx’s passionate plea to lawmakers is followed by statistics of American roads and bridges by state, and the results aren’t pretty.

All together, 65% of roads in the United States are in “less-than-good” condition, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers 2013 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.

The House of Representatives Transportation Committee didn’t respond to a request for comment on Secretary Foxx’s remarks. Other transportation bills have been written this session, but none have gained any traction.

Scroll down to see the 10 states with the worst roads.

10. Oregon Traffic is snarled as work continues on the interchange at Interstate 5 and Highway 217 in Tigard, Oregon. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 65% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,724 9. New Jersey Cars drive through the toll booths on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick, NJ. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 66% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 2,334 8. Washington A 270- ton section of the curved front shield of 'Bertha,' the massive tunnel boring machine currently stopped underground near downtown Seattle while waiting for repairs, is lifted from a 120-foot access pit. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 67% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 2,066 7. California A vehicle in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane passes lines of slow-moving cars on Southbound Highway 99 in Sacramento, CA. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 68% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 6, 953 6. Colorado (Tie) Lanes are rerouted past construction along Highway 36 in Broomfield, CO. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 70% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,438 6. Rhode Island (Tie) Traffic heads south along Interstate 95 into Providence. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 70% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 433 6. Oklahoma (Tie) Downtown Oklahoma City behind Interstate 40. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 70% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 5,828 3. Wisconsin Vehicles pass through Milwaukee on Interstate 94. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 71% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,970. 1. Connecticut (Tie) Interstate 95 in New Haven, CT at the tail end of morning rush hour. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 73% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,472 1. Illinois (Tie) Inbound Kennedy Expressway traffic is diverted onto the Ohio Street off ramp at a road construction project in Chicago. Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 73% Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 4, 246

