These are the US states with the worst roads

The U.S. Highway Trust Fund will expire on the last day of this month, and elected officials on Capitol Hill haven’t passed a long-term transportation funding measure in years.
U.S.Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is fed up with Congress’ inaction.
In a July 9 blog post, Foxx yet again called out congress for their lack of action.
“While you read this, there is a transportation proposal called GROW AMERICA sitting on desks all across Capitol Hill,” Foxx writes.
“It covers 6 years; it would increase investment in roads, bridges, transit, and freight facilities across the country; and, we sent it to Congress 4 months ago.”
Secretary Foxx’s passionate plea to lawmakers is followed by statistics of American roads and bridges by state, and the results aren’t pretty.
All together, 65% of roads in the United States are in “less-than-good” condition, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers 2013 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.
The House of Representatives Transportation Committee didn’t respond to a request for comment on Secretary Foxx’s remarks. Other transportation bills have been written this session, but none have gained any traction.
Scroll down to see the 10 states with the worst roads.
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 65%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,724
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 66%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 2,334
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 67%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 2,066
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 68%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 6, 953
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 70%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,438
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 70%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 433
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 70%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 5,828
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 71%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,970.
Percentage of roads in poor/mediocre condition: 73%
Structurally deficient/functionally obsolete bridges: 1,472
