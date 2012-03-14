These Are The States Where Unemployment Is Collapsing The Fastest

The BLS just announced state-by-state employment data.



Here’s a look at the states where the situation is improving the fastest.

It’s definitely noteworthy that some of the biggest gains are in California, Florida, and Nevada… which have been the worst hit.

This is consistent with what Goldman has been saying about the revenge of the sand states.

Photo: BLS

