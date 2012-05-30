These Are The States Most Likely To Ticket Speed Demons

Photo: Flickr via nanoprobe67

Along with red light cameras, speed traps are one of the more controversial methods used to wrangle reckless drivers–seen by some consumer advocates as little more than a cheap way to beef up city cash flows. With the busy summer travel season under way, the National Motorists Association ha released its rankings of the top states for speed traps.



Nevada locked in the top spot this year, followed by its Southern neighbours Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Maryland rounded out the top five.

Midwest drivers are a lucky bunch, with Wyoming and Montana each falling to the bottom of the rankings.

Other than Nevada’s rise, there hasn’t been much movement in the list since 2010, according to NMA, which notes “this may point to a certain chronic reliance on ticketing to generate revenue for state and local coffers.”

New Jersey and Delaware both fell 13 spots to claim no. 23 and no. 40, respectively, while an apparent surge in speed traps bumped Nebraska 10 spots up to no. 33.

At any rate, the news isn’t good for consumers getting behind the wheel. A single speeding ticket can cause insurance rates to jump anywhere from 11 to 15 per cent, according to Insurance.com.

See the full NMA speed trap rankings below, along with a new ranking of the top 10 metropolitan areas.

