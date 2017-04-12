These are the small, agile new aircraft carriers meant to take F-35s into battle

The USS America is the first of its kind — a first America-class amphibious assault ship built for rapid mobility air assault. It is capable of supporting the traditional ‘storm the beaches’ operations by transporting marines ashore on aircrafts and supporting them by helicopter gunships and fighter jets. With a longer hangar deck, it can carry bigger aircraft like F-35Bs. Each ship costs $US3.4 billion and has been commissioned since 2013.

