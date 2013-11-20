Here's What The Top Journalists At The ABC Get Paid

The Australian newspaper has obtained a list of who’s paid what at the ABC.
Tony Jones of Lateline and Q & A fame heads the list of basic pay:
Managing Director Mark Scott gets $678,940 ahead of chief operating officer David Pendleton on $362,838 and the director of television, Kim Dalton, on $359,238.
Then follows the list of journalists:
- Tony Jones $355,789
- Kate Torney, Director of News, $350,394
- Juanita Phillips $316,454
- Quentin Dempster $291,505
- Richard Glover $290,000
- Leigh Sales $280,400
- Chris Uhlmann, political editor, $255,400
- Fran Kelly $255,000
- Barrie Cassidy, Insiders, $243,478
- Virginia Trioli, ABC News Breakfast, $235,664
- Bruce Belsham, Head of Current Affairs, $219,106
- Annabel Crabb, Chief Political Writer, $217,426
- Jim Middleton, $208,831
The full list is at The Australian newspaper which has been trying unsuccessfully to get pay details under Freedom of Information laws since 2010.
ABC chief Mark Scott said: “I have asked for a full and complete investigation about how this highly confidential material was accessed.”
