Here's What The Top Journalists At The ABC Get Paid

The Australian newspaper has obtained a list of who’s paid what at the ABC.

Tony Jones of Lateline and Q & A fame heads the list of basic pay:

Managing Director Mark Scott gets $678,940 ahead of chief operating officer David Pendleton on $362,838 and the director of television, Kim Dalton, on $359,238.

Then follows the list of journalists:

Tony Jones $355,789

Kate Torney, Director of News, $350,394

Juanita Phillips $316,454

Quentin Dempster $291,505

Richard Glover $290,000

Leigh Sales $280,400

Chris Uhlmann, political editor, $255,400

Fran Kelly $255,000

Barrie Cassidy, Insiders, $243,478

Virginia Trioli, ABC News Breakfast, $235,664

Bruce Belsham, Head of Current Affairs, $219,106

Annabel Crabb, Chief Political Writer, $217,426

Jim Middleton, $208,831

The full list is at The Australian newspaper which has been trying unsuccessfully to get pay details under Freedom of Information laws since 2010.

ABC chief Mark Scott said: “I have asked for a full and complete investigation about how this highly confidential material was accessed.”

