Check Out The Weird, Ridiculous Things People Have Asked Of The British Foreign Office

Photo: Wikipedia

The UK’s Foreign Office has had to remind the British public that the role of its internationally located embassies and consulates is to help travelling Brits in real trouble.Following a series of bizarre queries, the authority has decided to clarify its role.



In a statement written on its website, the Foreign Office reminded people that it was not a concierge service and that valuable resources were being wasted by several strange requests.

Here’s the picks of the bunch:

Staff at the Consulate in Spain were asked to contact a man’s dominatrix after she left him at an airport.

A man called staff in Dubai to ask if they could meet his dog at the airport and help the pet through customs since he would be on vacation when the dog arrived.

A man asked the Consulate in Greece how he should go about putting a chicken coup in his yard.

A caller in Spain asked for Phil Collins’ phone number.

A Brit in Bulgaria called the Foreign Office to ask if someone could sell his house for him.

A man called the Consulate in Florida to report that there were ants in his villa, asking for advice on what he should do.

Another caller in Spain asked what Prince Charles’ shoe size was, since they wanted to send him a pair of shoes as a gift.

You can read about more strange calls at the British Foreign Office’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.