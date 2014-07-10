These Are The Most Popular Ads Of 2014 (So Far)

The viral video tracking firm Unruly has released its list of the most-shared ads of 2014, and the world’s love affair with soccer is readily apparent.
A staggering five of the top 10 ads were centered around this year’s World Cup, dwarfing the Super Bowl, which only placed one ad on the list.
Topping the chart was the music video for Shakira’s World Cup anthem “La La La,” which was sponsored by the yogurt brand Activia in coordination with the UN’s anti-hunger group, the World Food Programme.
Here’s the full list:
1. Activia: Shakira – La La La (Brazil 2014) ft. Carlinhos Brown – 4,546,532 shares
2. 20th Century Fox: Devil’s Due – Devil Baby Attack – 2,118,634 shares
3. Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial: Puppy Love – 1,940,181 shares
4. Cardstore: World’s Toughest Job – 1,838,468 shares
5. Wren: First Kiss – 1,511,985 shares
6. Nike Football: Winner Stays – 1,239,961 shares
7. Thai Life Insurance: Unsung Hero – 1,120,255 shares
8. Castrol: Castrol Footkhana – 1,014,759 shares
9. Nike Football: The Last Game – 927,633 shares
10. Save the Children: Most Shocking Second a Day Video – 910,559 shares
