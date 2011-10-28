LOVE OR LOATHE: The Most polarising Athletes In Sports Today

Photo: YouTube
There’s always that one athlete that move’s the public needle.Some reasons are warranted. Some aren’t. But there will always be that athlete that some people love. And others loathe.
It dates all the way back to Muhammad Ali. And in much more recent times, Barry Bonds.
But who are the most polarising athletes of today?
Love: Her power. Her honesty. She may be the most competitive woman in sports.
Hate: Dividing her time between tennis and fashion.That thing she said to the U.S. Open lineswoman in 2009. That thing she said to the U.S. Open umpire in 2011.
Love: Her grace. Her beauty. Her style.
Hate: She's loud. Really loud. And marrying Sasha 'The Machine' Vujacic.
Love: He can drive it. He can pitch it. He can putt it. At least he could.
Hate: What he did to his wife. His previous penchant for female companionship that wasn't his wife. His fall from grace.
Love: He has fun. He'll play with a punctured lung. He has that laid-back, Midwestern personality.
Hate: He throw's a lot of fourth-quarter interceptions. He's the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. He dated Jessica Simpson.
Love: His athleticism. His toughness. His Houdini-like escape-ability.
Hate: He committed a crime. He lied about said crime. His coach is Andy Reid.
Love: His competitiveness. His toughness. He's the closest thing to Michael Jordan the NBA's got.
Hate: What happened in Colorado. His alienating personality. He can be less than kind to teammates.
Love: His power. His speed. His fielding abilities.
Hate: He cheated his sport and has lost most of the above qualities since. And he was fed popcorn by Cameron Diaz at the Super Bowl. (Only $143 million left to go, Yankees fans)
Love: He's hard-nosed. A hard-worker. Gives 'maximum effort.'
Hate: It's not pretty. He paused games to re-insert contact lenses. He went to North Carolina.
Love: He could shoot from anywhere. That's about it. This is a better question for Dick Vitale.
Hate: He was cocky. He was arrogant. He went to Duke.
Love: Her confidence facing a penalty kick. She's brutally honest. She can kind of dance the foxtrot.
Hate: For putting herself before the team in 2004. The girlfriends and wives of men transfixed by Solo all summer.
Love: He's entertaining. He can do A LOT of push-ups. He's one of the greatest receivers of all-time.
Hate: He throws his quarterbacks under the bus. He divides everyone else in the locker room. His reality shows.
