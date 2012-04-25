These Are The Most-Googled Luxury Brands In China

Chinese consumers are searching online for high-end car makers Audi and BMW more than any other luxury brands, according to a new report from Digital Luxury Group.



The report, which looks at more than 150 million consumer queries on the leading search engines in China, Baidu and Google, found that 18 of the top 50 brands were in the auto segment.

Local brands played particularly well in the jewelry segment, with Chinese jewelry company Chow Tai Fook far surpassing Cartier and Swarovski, the second and third-ranked brands, respectively.

Here’s the full top 50:

Photo: Digital Luxury Group

