These Are The Most Expensive Broadcast TV Shows To Advertise On [THE BRIEF]

For the second straight year, NBC’s Sunday Night Football is the most expensive television show for advertisers, according to Ad Age, with a 30-second ad now costing an average of $US593,700 — up from $US545,142 a year ago. Sunday Night Football was followed on the list of most expensive broadcast TV shows to advertise on by American Idol ($355,943), The Big Bang Theory ($316,912), and The Voice ($294,038). More detail here.

The relationship between Sharp and agency McGarryBowen is coming to a close, AgencySpy reports. Sharp will look to smaller shops for its U.S. marketing in 2014.

Professional services giant Deloitte purchased the Seattle-based digital agency Banyan Branch. The move is part of what Ad Age calls Deloitte’s continued push to offer clients “a full suite of digital marketing services.”

The American Society of Magazine Editors rolled out a new set of best practices for native advertising. In addition to suggesting magazines mark native ads with a “sponsored content” label and a “what’s this?” link at the top of the article, the ASME also said publishers should not use fonts or graphics which look like editorial content.

Senator Ted Cruz has put a hold on a vote to confirm Tom Wheeler as Federal Communications Commission chairman. Cruz wants to make sure Wheeler would not support the proposed Congressional Disclose Act, which would require non-profits to disclose who pays for political advertisements.

Adweek takes a look at why so many magazine publishers are struggling to make money from their tablet apps.

Nestle purchased a Super Bowl slot for Butterfinger to promote the brand’s new peanut butter cup product.

In-app mobile rewards provider Kiip announced a new targeting product to help deliver the appropriate reward to a given user based on look-alike profiles and which rewards the user had redeemed in the past. The company also announced its data will be used in a partnership with comScore.

