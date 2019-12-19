These are the most desirable suburbs in the country, as Australians flock to the inner city

People are racing to the inner city.

The most in-demand suburbs in the country in 2019 were to be found in the inner city, according to Domain.

The suburb of Melbourne topped the list but it was Sydney’s inner city that dominated the rankings, taking out the majority of the top 20 places.

Port Macquarie was the lone regional area to crack the top 20 list, with Orange, Wodonga, Warrnambool and Byron Bay making the top 100.

Tourism ads might make Australia seem like a country of great open spaces, but when it comes to property we’re a nation of city slickers.

It’s certainly where we’re looking to live, according to Domain’s 2019 wrap of the most searched suburbs for buying and renting in the country.

The suburb of Melbourne took out the number one spot, followed by Surry Hills and neighbouring Paddington in Sydney. The harbourside city actually dominates with Newtown, Mosman, Randwick, Darlinghurst, Coogee, Glebe, Balmain, Potts Point and Redfern all taking out a top 20 rank.

South of the border, South Yarra, Richmond, Hawthorn, Brunswick and St Kilda all got a run.

The most sought after suburbs in Australia.

In the Sunshine State, Brisbane came in at number 29 with its next-placed Burleigh Heads coming at 172. Perth was ranked 62nd, and Adelaide scrapped in at 96. In Tasmania, Launceston and Devonshire proved more popular than inner Hobart, and Kingston was Canberra’s most sought after suburb.

Getty Images Melbourne CBD is now very desirable.

Regional suburbs were few and far between with Port Macquarie the only ‘burb outside of the major cities to feel the love within the upper echelon of property prestige.

Further afield, it was Orange, Tamworth, Dubbo, Wodonga, Warrnambool and Byron Bay that made a splash in 2019 outside the capitals.

Presumably, just as much for their beauty as their more appealing price point.

