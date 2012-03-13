These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In New York

Photo: Tri-State Transportation Campaign

In New York, there are reasons to believe that the biggest threat to your safety could come from the road.As Clyde Haberman writes today in his City Room column: “With the decline of violent crime in the city, the reality today is that a New Yorker walking along the street is more likely to be killed by a stranger at the wheel than by a stranger with a gun.”



The Tri-State Transportation Campaign, a non-profit organisation devoted to reducing car dependency, has recently released a report listing the most dangerous roads for walking in New Jersey, Connecticut, and downstate New York. Between 2008 and 2010, 1,200 pedestrians were killed by cars in the Tristate Area, it found.

The most dangerous road, the study finds, is the Hempstead Turnpike in Nassau County, with 15 total deaths from that three-year period. But Haberman points out that the study separates Manhattan’s Broadway from the Bronx’s. If you combine the deaths from those roads, it comes out to 21, making Broadway the most dangerous.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous roads for walkers in New York:

Photo: Tri-State Transportation Campaign

Find the report here for more information.

