These Are The Most Captivating Sports Photos Of The Week

Leah Goldman
ukraine euro 2012 little boy

Photo: SB Nation

Between the Euro Cup, the NBA Finals, and the U.S. Open, it was a jam packed week for sports.And with all of that action, there were tons of awesome photos to go along with it.

The seats are lined with OKC Thunder shirts before game one.

Russel Westbrook wore his best outfit yet after beating the Heat in Game One of the NBA Finals

Phil Mickelson walks back to the ninth tee after his ball got lost in the woods in the first round of the U.S. Open

This isn't a photo, but this kid is just the cutest.

Two Croatian team members try and stomp out a flare that was thrown onto the field during their match against Italy

Miami Heat's Shane Battier and OKC's Serge Obaka go to the hoop for a rebound

On Friday, the Ukraine-France match at Euro 2012 was postponed because of a lightening storm

Andy Carroll scored off this beautiful header to take England up over Sweden 1-0

And the fans have be going all out.

