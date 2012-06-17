These Are The Most Captivating Sports Photos Of The Week

Photo: SB Nation
Between the Euro Cup, the NBA Finals, and the U.S. Open, it was a jam packed week for sports.And with all of that action, there were tons of awesome photos to go along with it.
Phil Mickelson walks back to the ninth tee after his ball got lost in the woods in the first round of the U.S. Open
Two Croatian team members try and stomp out a flare that was thrown onto the field during their match against Italy
