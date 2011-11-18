These European Cities Offer The Best Value For Shoppers

Photo: o5com via Flickr

The Globe Shopper Index ranks major European cities for their shopping prowess based on a multitude of factors relating to their shops, convenience, hotels, transport, culture and climate.At the top of the list are the usual suspect: London, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Madrid. But, the survey also takes into account each city’s affordability.



By looking at exchange rates and the price of dining, hotels and some popular consumer items, the Index ranks which European shopping capitals are the best for value. Despite being removed from the top spots, some of the shopping epicenters of Europe still manage to do quite well.

But, where’s the best bargain?

NB: One observation we made from this survey: skinny jeans seem to be universally priced in a lot of cities.

