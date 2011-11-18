These European Cities Offer The Best Value For Shoppers

Nick Jardine
woman shopping

Photo: o5com via Flickr

The Globe Shopper Index ranks major European cities for their shopping prowess based on a multitude of factors relating to their shops, convenience, hotels, transport, culture and climate.At the top of the list are the usual suspect: London, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Madrid. But, the survey also takes into account each city’s affordability.

By looking at exchange rates and the price of dining, hotels and some popular consumer items, the Index ranks which European shopping capitals are the best for value. Despite being removed from the top spots, some of the shopping epicenters of Europe still manage to do quite well.

But, where’s the best bargain?

NB: One observation we made from this survey: skinny jeans seem to be universally priced in a lot of cities.

#20 Vienna

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €40.75 ($55.03)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €5.59 ($7.54)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €119.17 ($160.97)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.47)

Average price of a digital camera: €749.00 ($1,011.92)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#19 Dublin

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €60.18 ($81.30)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €6.73 ($9.09)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €113.54 ($153.43)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.50)

Average price of a digital camera: €814.99 ($1,101.38)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

Tied #17 Brussels

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €48.00 ($64.92)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €6.65 ($8.99)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €89.21 ($120.60)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.50)

Average price of a digital camera: €714.00 ($965.28)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

Tied #17 Hamburg

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €54.20 ($73.26)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €5.62 ($7.60)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €108.75 ($146.97)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.50)

Average price of a digital camera: €706.24 ($954.57)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#16 Warsaw

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €45.09 ($60.94)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €3.64 ($4.92)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €62.05 ($83.87)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €50.27 ($67.95)

Average price of a digital camera: €707.26 ($957.02)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

Tied #14 Istanbul

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €38.08 ($51.44)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €4.66 ($6.29)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €149.45 ($201.85)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €45.86 ($61.94)

Average price of a digital camera: €1,146 ($1,548.51)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

Tied #14 Edinburgh

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €31.00 ($41.86)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €4.50 ($6.08)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €157.40 ($212.54)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €46.30 ($62.54)

Average price of a digital camera: €810.36 ($1,094.78)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#13 Lyon

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €42.35 ($57.20)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €5.53 ($7.47)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €125.41 ($169.32)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.50)

Average price of a digital camera: €815.67 ($1,100.74)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#12 Madrid

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €61.25 ($82.57)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €5.75 ($7.75)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €88.33 ($119.04)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €35.95 ($48.46)

Average price of a digital camera: €772.50 ($1,041.35)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#11 Berlin

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €41.50 ($55.90)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €4.99 ($6.72)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €91.61 ($123.39)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.50)

Average price of a digital camera: €779.67 ($1,049.94)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

Tied #9 Rome

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €37.00 ($49.84)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €5.90 ($7.95)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €159.54 ($215.46)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.28)

Average price of a digital camera: €570.00 ($767.74)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

Tied #9 Barcelona

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €52.50 ($70.63)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €5.73 ($7.71)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €126.67 ($170.60)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €35.95 ($48.41)

Average price of a digital camera: €753.39 ($1,014.58)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#8 Athens

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €39.18 ($52.77)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €5.30 ($7.14)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €98.95 ($133.26)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €39.95 ($53.79)

Average price of a digital camera: €788.33 ($1,061.53)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#7 Lisbon

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €59.00 ($79.44)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €4.75 ($6.40)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €97.27 ($130.98)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €35.95 ($48.41)

Average price of a digital camera: €779.24 ($1,049.27)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#6 Budapest

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €32.56 ($43.87)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €4.40 ($5.93)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €71.68 ($96.58)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €48.08 ($64.78)

Average price of a digital camera: €759.70 ($1,023.50)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#5 Belgrade

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €35.39 ($47.67)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €3.44 ($4.63)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €80.25 ($108.08)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €48.43 ($65.20)

Average price of a digital camera: €988.93 ($1,331.43)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#4 Kiev

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €48.30 ($65.06)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €2.63 ($3.54)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €146.95 ($197.87)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €53.41 ($71.93)

Average price of a digital camera: €744.41 ($1,002.51)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#3 Bucharest

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €39.40 ($53.40)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €3.66 ($4.93)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €65.03 ($87.54)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €47.52 ($63.95)

Average price of a digital camera: €815.58 ($1,097.71)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#2 Bratislava

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €29.75 ($40.04)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €4.20 ($5.65)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €104.74 ($140.99)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €49.95 ($67.50)

Average price of a digital camera: €709.00 ($954.43)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

#1 Sofia

Average price of a quality 3-course meal: €35.25 ($47.45)

Average price of a hamburger meal: €3.06 ($4.12)

Average price of a 4-star hotel room: €73.96 ($99.55)

Average price of a pair of skinny jeans: €45.47 ($61.20)

Average price of a digital camera: €796.54 ($1,072.13)

SOURCE: Globe Shopper City Index

Want more? Check out Europe's largest Internet markets >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.