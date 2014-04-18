These Are The Low-Cost Asian Smartphone Innovators That Pose The Greatest Threat To Apple And Samsung

The next wave of smartphone growth will be driven almost wholly by emerging markets. In particular, China and India will see half a billion smartphones sold this year, with a majority of these sales going to new users.

But the big smartphone makers — namely Apple and Samsung — won’t be in nearly the same position to quickly dominate these markets, as they have elsewhere.

Instead, low-cost local smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and Micromax stand to take an increasing share of these markets, as they offer first-time smartphone users affordable handsets with features comparable to those produced by the leading brands.

Apple already knows just how competitive Xiaomi’s products really are.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently visited Xiaomi’s headquarters and declared, “They’re good enough to break the American market.”

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we create a category we’re calling the “Local 7,” made up of the top five Chinese smartphone manufacturers, and the top two in India. Combined, these seven manufacturers are now shipping about 65 million smartphones every quarter, more than Apple and coming close to drawing even with Samsung.

We explain why global consumer Internet and mobile companies will increasingly need to work with companies like Xiaomi and Micromax — not to mention China’s Lenovo, Huawei, ZTE, and Coolpad — if they don’t want to miss out on mobile’s next growth phase in emerging markets.

