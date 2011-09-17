These Are The Lies You'll Tell While Trying To Make Your Startup Successful

Dan Oshinsky is the man behind Stry, a news organisation dedicated to telling the stories that affect your life.



The venture is a startup, and as with any good startup Oshinkey is trying to get his message out.

Doing so involves telling some lies.

Oshinkey chronicled those fibs in a great, honest post.

One example: Oshinkey uses “we” to talk about Stry when it’s really just him.

(Even the site’s Google description includes this lie: “We’re Stry (STOH-ree), a band of reporters who travel America in pursuit of storytelling. A news organisation that’s not easily distracted. We’re topical, not typical.”)

Some others:

“I’m Dan, Stry’s senior bureau chief.” – It was misleading. And if you met my email signature before you met me, and then I walked in the room…. well, I got laughed at. Senior bureau chiefs are usually older than 23, I’ve learned.

“I’ve been focus group testing the concept.” – When I was launching Stry, did I consult a wide swatch of family, friends and professionals? Absolutely. I asked their opinions on the concept, on the name, on the logo.

“Yes, the paperwork is in motion.” – This is just a flat-out lie. I can’t remember how many times I’ve said this. Truth is, I don’t move very fast on certain things… This was the only lie I told out of laziness.

(h/t Romenesko)

