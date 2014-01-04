These Are The Killer Apps That Will Make 'The Internet Of Things' Indispensable In Everyday Life

The Internet Of Things will make many of the familiar devices and objects in our lives — from door locks to toll booths to refrigerators — suddenly Internet-connected, smartphone-accessible, and responsive.
But which “things” in the Internet of Things will be truly disruptive and improve the way we live? What will be the killer app that popularizes it?
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we detail which consumer and business applications are most likely to become Internet-enabled first and how these changes will rewrite the way we think about and engage with once-inert objects.
Here are some of the devices and applications that will be implemented at the consumer and civic level that we think will make the Internet of Things, or IOT, a critically important part of our daily lives:
- Kitchen and home appliances such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, and coffee makers that can keep track of when the milk is out and let you know when the clothes are dry.
- Lighting and heating products, including bulbs, thermostats, and air conditioners that maximise energy efficiency.
- Safety and security monitoring devices such as baby and assisted living monitoring systems, smoke detectors, fire hydrants, cameras, sensor-equipped drawers and safes, and home alarm systems.
- Health and fitness products that measure exercise, steps, sleep, weight, blood pressure, and other statistics.
- Intelligent traffic management systems, including toll-taking operations, congestion penalties, and smart parking-space management.
- Waste management systems, such as garbage cans and recycle bins with RFID tags that allow sanitation staff to see when garbage has been put out. “Pay as you throw programs” are also likely to decrease garbage waste and increase recycling efforts.
- Industrial uses, including Internet-managed assembly lines, connected factories, and warehouses, etc.
After a time, the question will become, what applications won’t the Internet Of Things touch?
