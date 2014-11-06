The 16 Hottest Emerging Jobs For 2015 In Australia

Photo: Getty Images.

There are new and emerging jobs in Australia which didn’t exist in their current form a few years ago paying very well for the right people.

This includes a Chief Digital Officer who, if working for a major bank in Australia, will earn more than $1 million made up of a base salary of $400,000 plus bonus and long term incentives.

And then there’s a Chief Marketing Officer with strong analytical experience who can earn between $1.5 million and $2 million with a top ASX 100 company made up of a base salary of between $500,000 and $600,000 plus bonus and long term incentive.

Executive search firm CTPartners has released its 20th annual hot jobs forecast of new and emerging executive roles for 2015.

The high demand jobs are being influenced by the dominance of big data in business, the technological advances in security, and the risk and increased rigor demanded for corporate governance.

Jason Johnson, CTPartners Managing Partner for Asia Pacific, says there’s a proliferation of executive roles borne out of the influence of big data.

He says this is what employers want:

“Businesses are looking for leaders who can not only understand the massive amounts of information available to them but also identify the threats and opportunities that come as a result of this evolving landscape. As such, analytical roles such as head of personalisation and head of people analytics, alongside risk and cybersecurity positions, are the new in-demand roles that will be key to maintaining a company’s competitive advantage in 2015.”

In Australia, CTPartners is supporting a growing number of ASX-100 companies creating competitive advantage through investment in specialist talent in digital and data analytics.

Johnson says the market is highly competitive for top talent right now and the hot jobs are seeing unprecedented demand.

In Australia, the pipeline for IPOs is strong and is expected to increase further in 2015. This means that new public companies will need to develop a range of management and leadership positions to grow and compete successfully.

The forecast hot jobs for 2015, according to CTPartners:

DIGITAL & MARKETING

Chief Marketing Officer: Along with the traditional skill set, today’s CMO must embrace data analytics to work effectively and measure performance.

Digital Marketing / Chief Creative Officer: The marketing executive is leading the way as companies continue their shift from traditional to online advertising platforms which allow closer tracking of return on investment.

Chief Digital Officer: Chief Digital Officers are being called upon to develop effective strategies for mobile and digital platforms.

RETAIL INDUSTRY

Analytics Practice Leader: A key competitive priority is being able to capture and synthesize massive amounts of data now available from customer interactions, supply chain feedback and other sources.

Chief Growth Officer: Includes initiatives aimed at identifying growth opportunities across digital media and technology as well as borrowing ideas from the startup world.

Head of Personalisation: Must be an expert at integrating the knowledge gained from customer behavior analytics into highly-targeted engagement and marketing strategies.

CYBER SECURITY & RISK

Chief Information Security Officer: Best-in-class cyber security leaders possess a defense sector or federal government background.

Digital Risk Officer: Businesses in all industries will turn to DROs to meet the ever-growing need for consistent, organisation-wide responses to digital business risk.

Conduct Risk Officer: A subset of operational risk, conduct risk incorporates treatment of customers, remuneration of staff and a firm’s response to conflicts of interest.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Chief Human Resources Officer: CEOs are looking for much more out of their HR leader and from a global perspective. The CHRO of today and tomorrow will act as a counselor and reliable sounding-board to the CEO.

Head of People Analytics: With the richness of data and analytic tools at hand to CEOs, they want deeper and more meaningful information about human capital, their most valuable asset.

FINANCIAL SECTOR

Private Equity CFO: With increasingly robust private equity activity underway on a global basis, this financial leader has the capacity to move quickly when making decisions.

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

Head of Customer Engagement: Pharmaceutical and other healthcare organisations are taking a digital approach to engaging with and responding to an increasingly influential customer base of patients and payers.

Chief Patient Officer: Patient empowerment will be a defining theme, particularly as the opportunities inherent in the convergence of healthcare and technology materialise.

Head of Population Health Management: Along with disease management expertise, this role will possess a sophisticated understanding of the data and analytic tools available as well as business priorities across the spectrum of healthcare providers and payers.

Chief Innovation Officer: This emerging life sciences sector role encompasses both product development and strategic direction responsibilities.

