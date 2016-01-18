These are the government agencies that want to see your metadata

The Australian federal government has released the names of 57 agencies who are requesting access to people’s metadata through a freedom of information request.

There are 61 agencies in total seeking access, but four have had their names redacted as it would be “contrary to the public interest”, according to the Attorney General’s department.

Under the Telecommunications Interception and Access Act, government agencies across the country will be granted access to the retained metadata, with the intent being that the information will help uncover criminal activity. These 61 agencies are applying to be classified as such agencies.

Whilst most agencies make sense, there are still a few bizarre applications such as Greyhound Racing Victoria, the National Measurement Institute, and Bankstown City Council.

This is the full list:

Australian Financial Security Authority

Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency

Australian Postal Corporation

Australian Taxation Office

Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre

Civil Aviation Safety Authority

Clean Energy Regulator

Department of Agriculture

Department of Defence

Department of the Environment

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Department of Health

Department of Human Services

Department of Social Services

Fair Work Building and Construction

National Measurement Institute

ACT Revenue Office

Access Canberra (Department of Treasury and Economic Development)

Bankstown City Council

Consumer Affairs – Victoria

Consumer, Building and Occupational Services – Tasmania

Consumer and Business Services – SA

[redacted]

[redacted]

Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry – Queensland

Department of Commerce – WA

Department of Corrective Services – WA

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection – Queensland

Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources – Victoria

Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning – Victoria

Department of Environment Regulation – WA

Department of Fisheries – WA

Department of Justice and Regulation (Consumer Affairs) – Victoria

Department of Justice and Regulation (Sheriff of Victora)

Department of Mines and Petroleum – WA

[redacted]

Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries) – NSW

Environment Protection Authority – SA

Greyhound Racing Victoria

Harness Racing New South Wales

Health Care Complaints Commission – NSW

Legal Services Board – Victoria

NSW Environment Protection Authority

NSW Fair Trading

Office of Environment and Heritage – NSW

Office of Fair Trading – Queensland

Office of State Revenue – NSW

Office of State Revenue – Queensland

Office of the Racing Integrity Commissioner – Vic

Primary Industries and Regions South Australia

Queensland Building and Construction Commission

Racing and Wagering Western Australia

Racing NSW

Racing Queensland

Roads and Maritime Service NSW

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) – Victoria

State Revenue Office – Victoria

Taxi Services Commission – Victoria

[redacted]

Revenue SA

Victorian WorkSafe Authority

Data retention laws have been live in Australia since last October.

The controversial scheme requires telcos to store customer data such as their personal details, IP addresses, traffic data, among other things. Approved agencies can then access the data without a warrant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.