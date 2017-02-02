These are the first suburbs to get NBN's new fibre-to-the-kerb

The NBN. Picture: Getty Images

In December, the NBN announced that 525,000 premises would receive fibre all the way to the driveway. Now it has been revealed which suburbs will be the first to get the new technology.

The NBN has flagged 42 localities in NSW, Victoria and Queensland for deployment (see the full list below). According to iTnews, all the areas sit within Optus cable zones, which the national network last year ruled too expensive to upgrade and decided to switch to new fibre-to-the-distribution point (FTTdp) technology.

The NBN started as fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) under the Labor government, which would have offered the fastest speed possible. The coalition government replaced that with fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) — which would have still left old copper lines from the nearest exchange point to the premises – making for much slower speeds.

The new FTTdp configuration brings fibre all the way to the “kerb” or “driveway” in front of the house or business, meaning the length of copper is reduced for better performance than FTTN. Testing of fibre-to-the-kerb in Sydney and Melbourne, according to the NBN, achieved the company’s maximum consumer speed of 100Mbps.

There was a caveat in December that “most” premises in nominated FTTdp areas would actually receive fibre-to-the-kerb. According to individual circumstances, some people may still receive FTTN or FTTP. The areas announced are:

NSW

Botany, Burwood, Como, Cronulla, Dural, Edensor Park, Frenchs Forest, Guildford, Homebush, Hornsby, Hunters Hill, Kogarah, Miranda, Mona Vale, Orchard Hill, Peakhurst, Ramsgate, Revesby, Rockdale, Silverwater, Springwood

Victoria

Altona, Coburg, Chelsea, Dandenong, Epping, Fawkner, Frankston, Footscray, Heidelberg, Lilydale, Laverton, Mount Eliza, Montrose, North Essendon, Newport, Richmond, Seaford, Thomastown

Queensland

Bundamba, Brassall, Ipswich

