These are the first-ever photos of an underground Iranian missile base

Iranian state television has shared images of an underground missile base in an unprecedented broadcast.

The base is located 1,640 feet (500 meters) below ground, according to BBC World journalist Mehrzad Kohanrouz. The first-ever media images of a subterrannean Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp rocket base comes only three days after Iran tested a new precision-guided ballistic missile.

These unseen pix of Iran’s IRGC missile base 500m underground pic.twitter.com/YYSLI9HdM7

— Mehrzad Kohanrouz (@MehrzadBBC) October 14, 2015

“The Emad missile is able to strike targets with a high level of precision and completely destroy them,” state news agency IRNA quoted Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan as saying.

The footage of the Iranian missile base shows long tunnels packed with missiles, hardware, and a number of Iranian soldiers. The tunnel shown on Iranian TV is only one of many such bases throughout Iran, Iranian Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s aerospace division, claimed.

Pic: For the first time, IRGC allowed photographers to take pics from the missile bases,buried 500meter underground pic.twitter.com/wOaeEm9P1B — Rohollah Faghihi (@FaghihiRohollah) October 14, 2015

“The Islamic republic’s long-range missile bases are stationed and ready under the high mountains in all the country’s provinces and cities,” Hajizadeh said, according to a translation from AFP.

The underground missile bases limit the ability of spy satellites to pinpoint the location of Iranian arms caches. They are also difficult to destroy from the air using most conventional weaponary.

Hajizadeh also boasted that while Iran would be unwilling to start any wars itself, “if enemies make a mistake, missile bases will erupt like a volcano from the depth of earth.”

The White House has said that Iran’s testing of the Emad missile most likely violated a UN Security Council Resolution and that it will “engage a strategy to try to disrupt continued progress of their ballistic missile program.”

NOW WATCH: Startling facts about World War II



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.