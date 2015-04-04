These are the FBI's most wanted terrorists

In the last 50 years, the FBI has had its hands full. From Puerto Rican separatists to Marxists to Islamic terrorists, the bureau has investigated and apprehended a number of threats to US civilians from around the globe.

Despite the their efforts, however, a number of suspects remain at large.

In a bid to streamline the FBI’s efforts, the investigative agency has compiled a list of the most wanted terrorists and the most wanted domestic terrorists. We highlighted the most interesting suspects.

Ayman Al-Zawahiri Zawahiri is the current leader of al Qaeda. Formerly an Egyptian physician, he founded the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ) before merging the group with al Qaeda in 1998. The FBI is currently seeking Zawahiri for his role in the bombing of the US embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Nairobi, Kenya on August 7, 1998. Zawahiri is 63-years-old. The US Department of State is offering a reward of up to $US25 million for information leading to his arrest. Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Badawi Al-Badawi is wanted in connection with the the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Aden, Yemen, which killed 17 American sailors. the Yemeni authorities had previously arrested him twice, but he escaped from prison in both April 2003 and February 2006. The US Department of State is currently offering a $US5 million reward for information leading to the apprehension of Badawi. He is considered armed and dangerous. Husayn Muhammad Al-Umari Al-Umari, also known as 'The Bomb Man,' is wanted for his role in the August 11, 1982 bombing of Pan Am Flight 830, which killed a 16-year-old and injured an additional 16 passengers on a flight from Japan to Hawaii. Umari formed the 15 May Organisation, which promoted the Palestinian cause by carrying out violence against supporters of Israel. Umari is 79-years-old and is believed to be in Lebanon. The State Department is offering a $US5 million reward for his capture, and the Department of Defence is offering an additional $US200,000 for information as to his whereabouts. He is apparently a fan of Cuban cigars. Joanne Deborah Chesimard Born in either 1947 or 1952, Chesimard is wanted for having escaped from a prison in Clinton, New Jersey in 1979. Chesimard was serving a life sentence for the first degree murder of a police officer in 1973. She had previously been a part of the Black Liberation Army and, during a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike, she opened fire on two state troopers killing one of them. Chesimard ultimately escaped to Cuba, where she is still believed to be living. The FBI is offering $US1 million for information leading to her arrest. She is considered armed and dangerous. Raddulan Sahiron Sahiron is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a US national in the Philippines on November 14, 1993. The captive was held for 23 days until his eventual release on December 7, 1993. Since 2005, Sahiron is also believed to be the overall leader of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist organisation which operates in the southern Philippines. The US State Department is offering up to a $US1 million reward for information leading to Sahiron's arrest. His right arm is amputated above the elbow. Daniel Andreas San Diego San Diego is wanted for alleged involvement in two domestic bombings around San Francisco, California. On August 28, 2003, he allegedly bombed the campus of biotechnology corporation Chiron Corp. On September 26, 2003, he allegedly detonated a nail bomb outside of cosmetics company Shaklee Corp. No one was killed in either incident. San Diego is thought to have ties to animal rights extremist groups. He is 37-years-old and 6'0'. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $US250,000 for information leading to his arrest. Leo Frederick Burt Burt was indicted in 1970 for his role in the bombing of Sterling Hall, at the University of Wisconsin, over the summer of 1970. The bombing killed a 33-year-old researcher and caused approximately $US6 million in damage to the building. He is wanted on counts of sabotage, destruction of government property, and conspiracy. The FBI is offering a $US150,000 reward for any information leading to Burt's arrest. Cheri Laverne Dalton Dalton is wanted for her believed involvement in a robbery of a Brinks Armoured Car on October 21, 1981. During the robbery, two police officers and one security guard were killed, and an additional two guards and one officer were wounded. An estimated $US1.6 million were also seized in the robbery. Dalton is now believed to be living in Cuba. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $US100,000 for information leading to her arrest. William 'Guillermo' Morales Morales was an explosives expert for the Fuerzas Armada Liberacion Nacional (FALN), an extremist Puerto Rican separatist organisation. The FALN was responsible for over 100 bombings and several deaths throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Morales was arrested in 1978 after a bomb he was working on prematurely exploded and severed all of his fingers. He escaped from prison, however, and made his way to Mexico, then Cuba. The FBI believes that Morales is still in Cuba. There is a $US100,000 reward for information leading to Morales' arrest. Josephine Sunshine Overaker Overaker was indicted in 2006 on multiple charges related to domestic terrorism. She is charged with conspiracy, arson, attempted arson, and the destruction of an energy facility. She is believed to be linked to either the Earth Liberation Front or the Animal Liberation Front. The FBI is offering up to $US50,000 for information leading to Overaker's arrest. Joseph Mahmoud Dibee Dibee is wanted on multiple charges of two conspiracy violations and one count of arson related to his roles in domestic terrorism in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, California, and Wyoming. His crimes date back to 1996 and include the sabotage of a power transmission tower and the destruction of a lodge in Colorado. He is thought to be connected to the Earth Liberation Front or the Animal Liberation Front. The FBI is offering a $US50,000 reward for information leading to Dibee's arrest. Donna Joan Borup Borup is wanted by the FBI for her role in a violent anti-apartheid demonstration at JFK International Airport in 1981. During the protest, Borup threw a caustic substance into a guard's eye, partially blinding him. Borup was also a member of the May 19th Communist Organisation, a Marxist-Leninist organisation aimed at overthrowing the US government. Borup was arrested and released on bail in May of 1982. After failing to appear at her trial date, she was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The FBI is offering a $US50,000 reward for her arrest. Catherine Marie Kerkow Kerkow is wanted for her involvement in the hijacking of Western Airlines Flight 701 on June 3, 1972. Affiliated with the Black Panthers, Kerkow and an accomplice claimed a bag they had contained a bomb. Forcing the plane to land, Kerkow demanded $US500,000 and then flew to Algeria with her partner. Kerkow and her accomplice were arrested in France in 1975. The accomplice was extradited back to the US, although Kerkow's location remains unknown. The FBI has not offered a reward for Kerkow's arrest. You've seen some of the FBI's most wanted terrorists ... Now check out the Air Force's most wanted »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.