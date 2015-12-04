These are the fattest states in America

It looks like Americans are more obese than ever.

For the first time, obesity rates in three states have exceeded 35 per cent, according to the annual State of Obesity report released in September.

With an adult obesity rate of 35.9 per cent, Arkansas was found to be America’s fattest state. West Virginia and Mississippi rounded out the top three.

The title of least obese state went to Colorado for the fifteenth straight year. It has an obesity rate of 21.3 per cent.

Here’s the top 15 states:

