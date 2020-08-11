These are the fastest NBN plans currently available in Australia

Despite standard speed tiers, internet performance can vary a lot, especially during peak hours.

Make sure you get the best internet speeds possible for your chosen plan and provider.

Browse a range of the fastest NBN plans and providers currently available in Australia below.

While every internet service provider is technically reselling access to the same NBN network, the various plans currently available to Australian customers aren’t all equal. The way providers like TPG or Telstra buy capacity from NBN Co results in speed discrepancies.

Despite plans and providers adhering to standard speed tiers, their individual performances can vary — especially when it comes to performing during busy periods, like the evening peak hours when everyone is at home watching Netflix.

The more people in your neighbourhood binging, the more strain is placed on your ISP’s bandwidth. If your supplier doesn’t have enough bandwidth available to meet the needs of their network, what you end up with can only be described as a digital traffic jam. Even if you’re paying for what you think is a fast NBN plan, your speeds can still be kneecapped.

There are plenty of ISPs who do a good job of supplying the quality speeds that their customers have paid for. Thanks to the ACCC, NBN providers aren’t just disclosing the expected speeds that their respective tiers of plans are based on, they have also been revealing what kind of speeds their users can realistically expect during peak hours.

Browse NBN plans by provider below:

Aussie Broadband

If you’re not familiar with Aussie Broadband, now is the time to check it out. Aussie Broadband is one of the few NBN providers that really seems to pride itself on doing a great job, pitching itself as the “the telco that gives a ****”. That’s Aussie’s censorship, not mine.

While Aussie Broadband’s typical evening speeds aren’t quite the fastest around, they’re still top tier. In addition, the telco says its customers rarely encounter congestion – even during peak times – and to prove it, publishes bandwidth (CVC) graphs that show how much capacity it has purchased on the network versus how much capacity its customers are using.

Aussie Broadband reports evening speeds of 86Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 43Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 22Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

As part of recent plan changes, Aussie introduced a new speed NBN 75 speed tier, sitting between NBN 50 and NBN 100 in terms of price. It reports typical evening speeds of 65Mbps on NBN 75 plans.

Aussie Broadband is also one of the few providers offering speeds faster than NBN 100. It currently reports typical evening speeds of 215Mbps on its NBN 250 plan, and 250Mbps on its NBN 1000 plan.

Again, NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP customers and 70% of HFC customers. NBN 100 plans are only available to FTTP customers, and 7% of HFC customers.

iiNet

iiNet’s peak hour performance isn’t overly exciting on NBN 100 plans, with the telco reporting a fairly standard 83.6Mbps. However, iiNet leads the pack when it comes to NBN 50 plans, reporting typical evening speeds of 46.7Mbps during busy hours.

iiNet also reports speeds of 20.4Mbps on NBN 25 plans and 11.1Mbps on NBN 12 plans.

Kogan Internet

Kogan Internet is quite literally Vodafone NBN by another name. You miss out on discount bundling and the optional 4G backup, but you’ll pay a little less per month.

Given the relationship with Vodafone, Kogan’s NBN evening speeds are identical. 84Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 44Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 22Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

MATE

MATE is another reliable option, reporting evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans, 19Mbps on NBN 25 plans, and 10Mbps on NBN 12 plans.

MATE’s NBN plans are reasonably well priced, and you can save a further $10 per month by bundling them with a MATE SIM-only mobile plan. MATE’s mobile plans start at $20 per month for 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month option with 15GB is definitely a better buy, however.

MyRepublic

MyRepublic also does a pretty decent job when it comes to peak hour performance. The telco says customers experience typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans, and 43Mbps on NBN 50 plans. You’ll want to avoid its NBN 25 plans however, which are advertised with typical evening speeds of just 15Mbps.

MyRepublic is one of the few providers to offer an NBN 250 plan, reporting typical evening speeds of 150Mbps. NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP customers and 70% of HFC customers.

Optus

Optus’ evening speeds seem pretty no frills at first: 80Mbps on NBN 100 plans, and 44Mbps on NBN 50 plans. But just like Telstra, Optus also provides average peak evening speed information too.

Optus’ latest numbers come from June, claiming that NBN 100 customers were getting average evening speeds of 93.5Mbps and NBN 50 customers were getting 47 Mbps. These speeds are calculated over a two-week period based on the experiences of a “representative” group of customers.

These average speeds put Optus neck and neck with Telstra’s “real world” figures, and ahead of every other provider’s reported typical evening speeds.

Superloop

Superloop is one of the fastest NBN providers on the block, reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps on its NBN 100 plans.

While it’s easy to think of Superloop as just another NBN provider, it stands out from the crowd thanks to its own robust infrastructure. It’s one of the few telcos with a physical connection to every NBN Point of Interconnect, and it has a whole lot of subsea cable capacity and domestic fibre. Other providers often need to outsource this. Essentially, Superloop has far greater control over its network than most providers, which helps with faster speeds as well as troubleshooting.

Superloop is also one of the only providers to publish bandwidth (CVC) graphs. These show how much capacity it has in a given area versus how much is being used. By looking at the historic performance for your area, these graphs can give you an idea on whether you should expect any congestion.

In addition, Superloop reports evening speeds of 44.4Mbps on NBN 50 plans and 22.2Mbps on NBN 25 plans. That’s nothing to scoff at, but isn’t chart topping in the same way its NBN 100 plans are.

Superloop is one of the few providers that offers plans faster than NBN 100. It reports typical evening speeds of 215Mbps on its NBN 250 plan, and 250Mbps on its NBN 1000 plan.

NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP customers and 70% of HFC customers. NBN 100 plans are only available to FTTP customers, and 7% of HFC customers. NBN Co hopes that all HFC customers will be able to sign-up for an NBN 250 plan by June next year.

Tangerine Telecom

Tangerine Telecom is a young NBN provider that’s been making waves lately thanks to strong promotional offers and a 14-day risk free trial on its plans. Better yet, the company reports pretty decent evening speeds: 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 21Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Telstra

Telstra comes in on the higher side of the evening speed spectrum, which you’d hope for given the premium pricing. The telco reports 88Mbps on NBN 100 plan, 44Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 20Mbps on NBN 25 plans

There’s more to the Big T NBN story, however. In addition to typical speeds, Telstra also provides average evening speeds, based on the performance of 90% of its NBN customers.

Telstra’s most recent data comes from May, where it says its NBN 100 customers were getting average evening speeds of 93.23Mbps, NBN 50 customers were getting 46.78Mbps, and NBN 25 customers were getting 23.38Mbps.

These speeds ostensibly make Telstra the fastest provider around, but they come with some caveats. The average speed reports exclude Fixed Wireless NBN customers, and all fixed line customers with a limited maximum line speed thanks to shitty copper.

Telstra NBN 100 plans are only available to customers with a FTTP or HFC connection. All other technology types are restricted to NBN 50 speeds as a maximum.

TPG

TPG’s evening speeds have fluctuated a lot over the course of the last two years. It once reported evening speeds of almost 90Mbps on NBN 100 plans, but these have now dropped to 80.1Mbps.

TPG does however report some of the best evening speeds around on NBN 50 plans, clocking in at 46Mbps during busy hours. It also reports evening speeds of 11Mbps on NBN 12 plans.

Vodafone

Vodafone is comparatively new to the NBN game, but already seems to be doing a great job at delivering on speed. Vodafone says NBN 100 customers will get typical evening speeds of 84Mbps, NBN 50 customers will get evening speeds of 44Mbps, and NBN 25 customers will get evening speeds of 22Mbps.

If you’re an existing Vodafone mobile customer, you can save between 5% and 20% on a Vodafone NBN plan by bundling it with your existing service. Vodafone will add on a 5% discount to your entire bill for every plan on your account after the first, up to a maximum of five plans.

Vodafone offers NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, but these are not available online at this stage. To get one, you’ll need to call Vodafone.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

