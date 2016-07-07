These are the economic benefits of the greyhound industry being given up by NSW

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

NSW is giving up an industry generating a range of economic benefits and jobs in banning greyhound racing, according to the government’s own documents.

The industry is worth $335.7 million annually to the NSW economy in direct and flow-on benefits, according to estimates for the 2013-14 year.

During that racing season, 1,296 greyhound race meetings attracted more than 282,000 people, says a study commissioned by the Office of Liquor, Gaming and Racing on the size and scope of the racing industry in NSW.

Racegoers generated expenditure of more than $11.2 million, both on-course and in the community.

Use of the greyhound club facilities for non-race day purposes generated another $3.3 million of spending.

The largest regions, in terms of customer spending are the Hunter ($3.7 million), Illawarra/South Coast ($2.4 million) and Northern Rivers ($1.6 million) regions.

While greyhound racing is a small component of the state’s $3.3 billion racing industry, the sector still has about 2,781 full-time jobs.

And then there are 775 greyhound breeders, 7,073 owners and syndicate members and 3,744 trainers.

There are 34 greyhound clubs.

Today Mike Baird said the industry will close by 1 July, 2017.

