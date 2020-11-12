These are the COVID precautions Uber riders should be taking right now, according to one of its top-rated drivers

This article is sponsored by Uber. »

To lower the chances of spreading or contracting COVID-19, self-isolating where possible has been encouraged. However, it’s understood that there are some scenarios where one needs to travel from one place to another, like heading from home to work.

In their Movement Index report, Uber has noted Australia’s transport habits are now almost back to pre-COVID patterns – with Victoria as an obvious exception.

With Australians moving much like they did during pre-pandemic times, there are some precautions riders should be undertaking to help minimise the chances of transmission. We spoke with Christian Patterson, a Sydney-based driver with a top rating of 4.97, to get a better understanding of what those precautions are. Patterson also runs a podcast detailing his experiences as an Uber driver and has recently released an episode detailing his top ten tips for drivers and riders.

Sanitising your hands

Before getting into your Uber, it’s suggested that you disinfect your hands with either hand sanitiser or disinfectant wipes.

In June, Uber partnered with Reckitt Benckise, to help provide free Dettol health and hygiene kits for their drivers. These kits include Instant Hand Sanitiser and Disinfectant Wipes.

Riders should cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing, and make use of the hygiene kits provided by Uber. Patterson always makes it a point to offer his passengers these sanitisers and wipes, while displaying them visibly at all times.

“It’s a simple courtesy thing,” Patterson notes, “They’re actually quite grateful, because not everybody carries these things.”

To give his riders peace of mind and assure them of their safety, Patterson has his car professionally cleaned once a day, wiping it down before getting in, and will wipe it down after every second passenger. When handling luggage or lending a helping hand to elderly or incapacitated passengers, he also wipes down his own hands.

Wear a mask

In early August, Uber sent out a message to users, recommending that they wear a face mask or face covering when using the ride share service within NSW. By wearing a face mask or covering, you lower the risk of infection.

Before wearing a face mask or covering was made mandatory in Victoria, Uber provided over 860,000 single-use face masks to active drivers in the state.

Based on Patterson’s experience, this precaution could use some work on the rider’s behalf. Despite Uber’s recommendation, he has noticed the frequency of riders wearing face masks is quite low.

Sitting in the back

For some, going to get into the front passenger seat of an Uber is a force of habit. To help enforce social distancing, Uber has restricted riders from sitting up front.

“As a gentle reminder for each passenger,” Patterson explains, “when they go to open the front door, I just wind the window down and let them know they can’t sit up front due to the current rules and regulations.”

“I ask them if they’d mind getting in the back. So far, I haven’t had a single passenger say no. Some usually say, ‘Sorry.'”

While sitting in the back seat, it’s also suggested that riders roll down their window to create airflow.

Having one less space available in a ride is also something passengers should consider before booking. With a standard five-seat sedan, a party of four will now need two seperate rides as they won’t all be permitted to sit.

Patterson understands why a situation like this would be frustrating to a rider and the importance of reaching an understanding with them – “You’re not doing to the detriment of them, or for them to spend more money. It’s just for safety.”

These precautionary measures may seem simple, but they can go a long way. By combining them, you can help lower the risk of infection, making sure you and your driver arrive to your destination safely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.