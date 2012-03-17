10 Public Companies That Have Parts In The New iPad

Photo: iFixIt
The new iPad just launched and consumers are flocking to iPad stores to be among the first owners of the new devices.But Apple isn’t the only company praying for big sales of the new iPad.
iFixit.com has already completely disassembled the device, and has described all the pieces it can identify. So we took their list and compiled a list of the public companies behind these parts.
Parts in iPad: LCD screen
Market Cap: $161.99 billion
Samsung's products include electronics of all kinds for industrial and consumer use and is a parent company to numerous subsidiaries.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: Element of chip (driver device)
Market Cap: $37.44 billion
Texas Instruments is a semiconductor company with international reach.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: 802.11a/b/g/n MAC/baseband/radio with integrated Bluetooth 4.0+HS and FM transceiver, element of chip (I/O controller), microprocessor
Market Cap: $20.35 billion
Broadcom designs circuits for cable modems and boxes, satellite and digital broadcasting equipment, and networking devices. It focuses on silicon products that transmit voice, data, and video content.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: Element of chip (FDMC 6683)
Market Cap: $1.81 billion
Fairchild is a semiconductor company focusing on power transmission in electronic devices.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: Element of chip (PM8028 Power Management IC), RF transceiver for 3G and 4GLTE bands, 3G and 4G wireless modem
Market Cap: $110.30 billion
Qualcomm produces wireless communications equipment, particularly CDMA-based circuits.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: MCP Memory, Element of the chip (16 GB 24 nm MLC Flash memory)
Market Cap: $19.25 billion
Toshiba designs electronic equipment--everything from TVs and consumer electronics to memory devices to medical equipment.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: Element of the chip (quad-band linear power amplifier module),
Market Cap: $1.11 billion
Triquint uses its proprietary gallium arsenide to design a variety of circuits that don't face limitations of silicon semiconductors.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: Element of the chip
Market Cap: $9.26 billion
Avago manufactures a variety of semiconductor products for all different industries.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: Element of the chip (front-end module)
Market Cap: $5.28 billion
Skyworks manufactures wireless semiconductor systems and radio devices for mobile devices.
Source: ifixit.com and Bloomberg
Parts in iPad: camera
Market Cap: $995.68 million
Omnivision makes 'single chip semiconductor imaging devices,' according to Bloomberg.
Source: Chipworks and Bloomberg
