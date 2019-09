LinkedIn users really care about IBM CEOs

Photo: IBM

According to analytics firm ZoomSphere, these are the most followed companies on LinkedIn:

IBM – 587,754

HP – 441,103

Microsoft – 422,354

Accenture – 417,526

Google – 407,938

Oracle – 291,969

Deloitte – 282,231

Apple – 251,964

Dell – 243,217

Cisco – 239,627

PwC – 232,023

Tata Conultancy Services – 202,208

