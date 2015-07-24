These are the cheapest US airports to fly in and out of

Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Cheapflights.com just released its 6th annual US Airport Affordability Index, which ranks 101 popular US airports by average airfare.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airport in Ohio has the cheapest flights, with an average airfare of just $US199. It jumped to first place from 77th last year.

Atlanta International, in Georgia, is the second-cheapest airport to fly from, with an average airfare of $US231, and Dallas, Texas, hopped up one spot to 3rd, with an average airfare of $US251 — tied with LaGuardia, New York.

In contrast, you might want to avoid flying into McGhee Tyson, Tennessee, which is at the bottom of the list with an average ticket costing $US552. Pensacola Regional in Florida and Portland International Jetport in Maine are hot on its heels, with average airfares of $US540 and $US537 respectively.

This shows us that location doesn’t necessarily matter, as popular airports like LaGuardia beat less frequented ones like McGhee Tyson.

Here are the top 10 cheapest airports in the country:

Rank

Airport

Average Airfare

Ranking Last Year

1

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, OH (CVG)

$US199

77

2

Atlanta International, GA (ATL)

$US231

73

3

Dallas Love Field, TX (DAL)

$US251

4

4

La Guardia, NY (LGA)

$US251

31

5

Chicago-O’Hare International, IL (ORD)

$US265

65

6

Philadelphia International, PA (PHL)

$US267

48

7

Long Beach (Daugherty Field), CA (LGB)

$US267

2

8

Cleveland-Hopkins International, OH (CLE)

$US278

66

9

Orlando International, FL (MCO)

$US281

29

10

Metropolitan Oakland International, CA (OAK)

$US282

12

And here the 10 most expensive ones:

Rank

Airport

Average Airfare

Ranking Last Year

92

Portland Intl Jetport, ME (PWM)

$US537

13

93

Pensacola Regional, FL (PNS)

$US540

53

94

McGhee Tyson, TN (TYS)

$US552

91

95

El Paso International, TX (ELP)

$US554

97

96

Anchorage International, AK (ANC)

$US576

93

97

James M. Cox Dayton International, OH (DAY)

$US587

40

98

Greenville-Spartanburg International, SC (GSP)

$US592

62

99

Northwest Arkansas Regional, AR (XNA)

$US615

92

100

Yeager, WV (CRW)

$US742

N/A

101

Honolulu International, HI (HNL)

$US794

101

