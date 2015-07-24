These are the cheapest US airports to fly in and out of

Cheapflights.com just released its 6th annual US Airport Affordability Index, which ranks 101 popular US airports by average airfare.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airport in Ohio has the cheapest flights, with an average airfare of just $US199. It jumped to first place from 77th last year.

Atlanta International, in Georgia, is the second-cheapest airport to fly from, with an average airfare of $US231, and Dallas, Texas, hopped up one spot to 3rd, with an average airfare of $US251 — tied with LaGuardia, New York.

In contrast, you might want to avoid flying into McGhee Tyson, Tennessee, which is at the bottom of the list with an average ticket costing $US552. Pensacola Regional in Florida and Portland International Jetport in Maine are hot on its heels, with average airfares of $US540 and $US537 respectively.

This shows us that location doesn’t necessarily matter, as popular airports like LaGuardia beat less frequented ones like McGhee Tyson.

Here are the top 10 cheapest airports in the country:

Rank Airport Average Airfare Ranking Last Year 1 Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, OH (CVG) $US199 77 2 Atlanta International, GA (ATL) $US231 73 3 Dallas Love Field, TX (DAL) $US251 4 4 La Guardia, NY (LGA) $US251 31 5 Chicago-O’Hare International, IL (ORD) $US265 65 6 Philadelphia International, PA (PHL) $US267 48 7 Long Beach (Daugherty Field), CA (LGB) $US267 2 8 Cleveland-Hopkins International, OH (CLE) $US278 66 9 Orlando International, FL (MCO) $US281 29 10 Metropolitan Oakland International, CA (OAK) $US282 12

And here the 10 most expensive ones:

Rank Airport Average Airfare Ranking Last Year 92 Portland Intl Jetport, ME (PWM) $US537 13 93 Pensacola Regional, FL (PNS) $US540 53 94 McGhee Tyson, TN (TYS) $US552 91 95 El Paso International, TX (ELP) $US554 97 96 Anchorage International, AK (ANC) $US576 93 97 James M. Cox Dayton International, OH (DAY) $US587 40 98 Greenville-Spartanburg International, SC (GSP) $US592 62 99 Northwest Arkansas Regional, AR (XNA) $US615 92 100 Yeager, WV (CRW) $US742 N/A 101 Honolulu International, HI (HNL) $US794 101

