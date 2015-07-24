These are the cheapest US airports to fly in and out of

Cheapflights.com just released its 6th annual US Airport Affordability Index, which ranks 101 popular US airports by average airfare.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airport in Ohio has the cheapest flights, with an average airfare of just $US199. It jumped to first place from 77th last year.
Atlanta International, in Georgia, is the second-cheapest airport to fly from, with an average airfare of $US231, and Dallas, Texas, hopped up one spot to 3rd, with an average airfare of $US251 — tied with LaGuardia, New York.
In contrast, you might want to avoid flying into McGhee Tyson, Tennessee, which is at the bottom of the list with an average ticket costing $US552. Pensacola Regional in Florida and Portland International Jetport in Maine are hot on its heels, with average airfares of $US540 and $US537 respectively.
This shows us that location doesn’t necessarily matter, as popular airports like LaGuardia beat less frequented ones like McGhee Tyson.
Here are the top 10 cheapest airports in the country:
|
Rank
|
Airport
|
Average Airfare
|
Ranking Last Year
|
1
|
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, OH (CVG)
|
$US199
|
77
|
2
|
Atlanta International, GA (ATL)
|
$US231
|
73
|
3
|
Dallas Love Field, TX (DAL)
|
$US251
|
4
|
4
|
La Guardia, NY (LGA)
|
$US251
|
31
|
5
|
Chicago-O’Hare International, IL (ORD)
|
$US265
|
65
|
6
|
Philadelphia International, PA (PHL)
|
$US267
|
48
|
7
|
Long Beach (Daugherty Field), CA (LGB)
|
$US267
|
2
|
8
|
Cleveland-Hopkins International, OH (CLE)
|
$US278
|
66
|
9
|
Orlando International, FL (MCO)
|
$US281
|
29
|
10
|
Metropolitan Oakland International, CA (OAK)
|
$US282
|
12
And here the 10 most expensive ones:
|
Rank
|
Airport
|
Average Airfare
|
Ranking Last Year
|
92
|
Portland Intl Jetport, ME (PWM)
|
$US537
|
13
|
93
|
Pensacola Regional, FL (PNS)
|
$US540
|
53
|
94
|
McGhee Tyson, TN (TYS)
|
$US552
|
91
|
95
|
El Paso International, TX (ELP)
|
$US554
|
97
|
96
|
Anchorage International, AK (ANC)
|
$US576
|
93
|
97
|
James M. Cox Dayton International, OH (DAY)
|
$US587
|
40
|
98
|
Greenville-Spartanburg International, SC (GSP)
|
$US592
|
62
|
99
|
Northwest Arkansas Regional, AR (XNA)
|
$US615
|
92
|
100
|
Yeager, WV (CRW)
|
$US742
|
N/A
|
101
|
Honolulu International, HI (HNL)
|
$US794
|
101
NOW WATCH: People doing backflips on a two-inch wide strap is a real sport called slacklining
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.