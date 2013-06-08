These Are The Charts You're Going To Be Seeing In Powerpoints And Mobile For The Next Year

Every year, Ericsson puts together a massive report on global mobile usuage trends.
The charts and data in this report then proliferates through Powerpoints and slide decks around the world.
So, get a jump start on everyone else in the industry and…
The most beloved companies in the mobile ecosystem are the ones that provide the phones and their content
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.