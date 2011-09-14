You Probably Know These Huge YouTube Stars

Noah Davis
Beyonce Knowles

Photo: AP

YouTube is a place for undiscovered talent to breakthrough.It is, however, also increasingly a destination for the biggest names in the music industry.

From Michael Jackson to Rihanna and Britney Spears, the channel’s of individual artists are racking up billions of views.

That translates, inevitably, to dollars.

We found the top 10 most watched channels from acts you know. Enjoy.

(Also worth noting: VEVO, the joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Abu Dhabi Media, is remarkably successful.)

10. Michael Jackson still has staying power.

Channel: michaeljacksonVEVO

Videos: 59

Views: 763,283,478

9. Chris Brown is a big star despite legal troubles.

Channel: ChrisBrownVEVO

Videos: 31

Views: 800,039,023

8. Beyonce is maybe the biggest female act in the world.

Channel: beyonceVEVO

Videos: 68 videos

Views: 884,952,913

7. Britney Spears has remarkable staying power.

Channel: BritneySpearsVEVO

Videos: 52

Views: 929,209,517

6. The Black Eyed Peas just keep going.

Channel: BlackEyedPeasVEVO

Videos: 45

Views: 1,024,168,076

5. Shakira has posted the most videos of any act in the top 10.

Channel: shakiraVEVO

Videos: 71

Views: 1,099,462,661

4. Eminem can do no wrong online.

Channel: EminemVEVO

Videos: 33

Views: 1,391,162,456

3. Rihanna produced hit after hit after hit.

Channel: RihannaVEVO

Videos: 53

Views: 1,510,938,822

2. It's a little surprising Lady Gaga isn't No. 1.

Channel: LadyGagaVEVO

Videos: 61 videos

Views: 1,760,379,494

1. Justin Bieber. Obviously.

Channel: JustinBieberVEVO

Videos: 15

Views: 1,828,986,053

Those acts are making huge money. These people, less o.

