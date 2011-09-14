You Probably Know These Huge YouTube Stars

Photo: AP

YouTube is a place for undiscovered talent to breakthrough.It is, however, also increasingly a destination for the biggest names in the music industry.



From Michael Jackson to Rihanna and Britney Spears, the channel’s of individual artists are racking up billions of views.

That translates, inevitably, to dollars.

We found the top 10 most watched channels from acts you know. Enjoy.

(Also worth noting: VEVO, the joint venture between Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Abu Dhabi Media, is remarkably successful.)

