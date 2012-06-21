TIM COOK'S TOP HIRES: The Rock Stars Apple Has Been Poaching

Todd Teresi, Apple’s VP of iAd

Photo: LinkedIn

Anyone who thought Apple would have trouble attracting top talent without Steve Jobs in charge should just take a look at all the prominent employees the company has poached in recent months.Since Steve Jobs officially resigned from the company in August, Apple has snatched up top tier employees from companies like Microsoft, HP and Yahoo.



Not only do these recent hires show how competitive Apple continues to be in the industry, they also offer hints to some of Apple’s priorities going forward, whether it’s doubling down on business-to-business sales, investing more in cloud technology or placing more focus on the importance of Latin America.

