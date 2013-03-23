These Are The Biggest Problems Android Faces

Sundar Pichai

In a surprise, Google shook up the executive leadership running Android last week.



Android founder Andy Rubin is out, moving to other projects in Google, while Chrome leader Sundar Pichai is now in charge.

Android is Google’s mobile software. Chrome is Google’s desktop software. Now Pichai runs both.

Pichai has a tough act to follow. Under Rubin, Android went from being a funky open source project to the world’s biggest mobile operating system with 70 per cent of the market, according to research firm Gartner.

In the simplest of terms, Pichai’s main job is to not screw things up. But, in a market as dynamic and quickly evolving as the mobile market, it’s not so easy to simply not screw up.

Pichai has to confront a bunch of issues gnawing at Android as well as figure out what’s next.

We’re going to walk through all the big issues we see with Android as Pichai takes the reins.

