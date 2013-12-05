These Are The Big Names In Australian Business On Tony Abbott's New Advisory Council

Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced the positions on his new Business Advisory Council at a BCA event last night.
Led by a an ex-stock broker, the council will advise the Government which is conducting a review into competition policy.
There are some very big names in Australian business here, though notably only two women.
Here’s who is on the council:
- Former stockbroker Maurice Newman (head of council)
- National Australia Bank chairman Michael Chaney
- Grocon chief executive Daniel Grollo
- BlueScope Steel chairman Graham Kraehe
- Former retailer Solomon Lew
- Telstra chairwoman Catherine Livingstone
- BHP chairman Jacques Nasser
- Former head of the Productivity Commission Gary Banks
- Restaurant and Catering Association representative John Heart
- Barry Irvin of Bega Cheese
- Health and biotech veteran Jane Wilson
The new council is “more than capable of guiding, encouraging and – where necessary – warning the new government as we put in place the building blocks of the stronger economy that people voted for” Abbott said last night, according to Fairfax.
