These Are The Big Names In Australian Business On Tony Abbott's New Advisory Council

Ben Collins
Getty/ Putu Sayoga

Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced the positions on his new Business Advisory Council at a BCA event last night.

Led by a an ex-stock broker, the council will advise the Government which is conducting a review into competition policy.

There are some very big names in Australian business here, though notably only two women.

Here’s who is on the council:

  • Former stockbroker Maurice Newman (head of council)
  • National Australia Bank chairman Michael Chaney
  • Grocon chief executive Daniel Grollo
  • BlueScope Steel chairman Graham Kraehe
  • Former retailer Solomon Lew
  • Telstra chairwoman Catherine Livingstone
  • BHP chairman Jacques Nasser
  • Former head of the Productivity Commission Gary Banks
  • Restaurant and Catering Association representative John Heart
  • Barry Irvin of Bega Cheese
  • Health and biotech veteran Jane Wilson

The new council is “more than capable of guiding, encouraging and – where necessary – warning the new government as we put in place the building blocks of the stronger economy that people voted for” Abbott said last night, according to Fairfax.

