These Are The Big Names In Australian Business On Tony Abbott's New Advisory Council

Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced the positions on his new Business Advisory Council at a BCA event last night.

Led by a an ex-stock broker, the council will advise the Government which is conducting a review into competition policy.

There are some very big names in Australian business here, though notably only two women.

Here’s who is on the council:

Former stockbroker Maurice Newman (head of council)

National Australia Bank chairman Michael Chaney

Grocon chief executive Daniel Grollo

BlueScope Steel chairman Graham Kraehe

Former retailer Solomon Lew

Telstra chairwoman Catherine Livingstone

BHP chairman Jacques Nasser

Former head of the Productivity Commission Gary Banks

Restaurant and Catering Association representative John Heart

Barry Irvin of Bega Cheese

Health and biotech veteran Jane Wilson

The new council is “more than capable of guiding, encouraging and – where necessary – warning the new government as we put in place the building blocks of the stronger economy that people voted for” Abbott said last night, according to Fairfax.

