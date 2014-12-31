These Are The Best Times To Hail An Uber And Beat Surge Pricing On New Year's Eve

People love using Uber because it’s so convenient. You tap a couple of buttons, and within minutes a car pulls up. Your ride home couldn’t be easier.

One Uber feature people are less crazy about is surge pricing.

During times of high demand — on holidays or during bad weather, for example — Uber enacts surge pricing, which charges a multiplier on every fare during busy times.

Users acknowledge and agree to surge pricing, but that doesn’t negate the sticker shock some users feel the next day when they see their bill.

Uber says it plans to deliver 2 million rides on New Year’s Eve, which would make it the busiest night for the company ever and a night on which there’s bound to be some level of surge pricing. Ahead of the holiday, Uber has written a blog post letting riders know when they can expect to hail an Uber without being slapped with a pricey multiplier.

Those going out on New Year’s Eve will want to avoid taking an Uber between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. That’s when the company expects the highest demand and, consequently, higher fares. You’ll want to duck out before the ball drops or late into the evening (or morning, rather) to avoid paying out your nose if you plan on taking an Uber on New Year’s Eve.

