These Are The Best Techie Resumes We've Ever Seen

Before you can ace an interview for a new job, you have to get your foot in the door.

And these days, a traditional resume often just won’t cut it.

We’ve found cool, eye-catching resumes on Instagram and Pinterest, but these are the most creative techie resumes we’ve seen over the years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.