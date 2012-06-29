These Are The 20 Best Advertising Internships In The U.S. Ranked By Interns

These are not the interns we are talking about.

ORIGINAL POST: There’s a new set of internship rankings for Mad Men in training who are scouring America for the perfect first-advertising gig.

Internship King, a year-old website, has collected the top advertising internships across the country and is asking former interns to rank them until midnight Friday. (Click the link to vote). Interns have also listed pay, pros, and cons about their experiences.

“Some agencies will have unpaid programs so it’s a way to have cheap labour, but others provide a platform,” Ted Williams, founder of Internship King, told BI. “And the feedback from the agencies is great—they’re happy to have a place that’s a hub to talk about agency programs.”

Right now the race for first is close between Campbell Mithun and MRY, which have overwhelmingly more votes than other, bigger agencies.

Although this information proves useful, two potential problems stand out. Even though an experience at CP+B Miami is probably very different from CP+B Boulder, the ratings are compiled into a single result for the agency as a whole. Salaries also only give an approximate amount since it averages pay from various years and different seasons (usually school-year internships are for course credit while summer is compensated).

Oddly, interns are encouraged to vote 25 times a day, so if you don’t think that programs are being properly represented, now would be the time to cast a vote.

What do you think? If you have internship stories of agency experiences, email them to [email protected]

1. MRY Headquarters: New York, NY Annual Interns: 15 Average Pay: $10/hour (although many said it was unpaid) Pros: 'HUGE clients;' 'Listened to my ideas;' 'I think the best part of the internship was the intern project. I had an intern group of 7 and we created a campaign for a well known consumer product brand. This was a great experience and we got the chance to pitch to the whole agency at the end of the internship.' Cons: While most past interns listed that there were 'NICHE players' and 'You would be CRAZY not to love interning here!' one noted that he/she 'wanted to see more production (TV, Print, etc).' 2. Campbell Mithun Headquarters: Minneapolis, MN Annual Interns: 13 Average Pay: $10.30 (ranging from $13 for Copywriter to $9 for account manager) Pros: 'Get credited as an Art Director on campaigns (as opposed to being a junior or intern),' 'Led to an entry level position,' 'I became super close to all the other interns and I learned what it's like to work at an ad agency day in and day out. Everybody at Campbell Mithun was outstanding to us interns and easy to work with - I could tell they took pride in their well known internship program.' Cons: 'The client/product isn't as sexy as shops on the coasts. However, the product is always strategically sound and managed in a manner that impresses their clients.' Although one other noted that some clients were 'conservative.' 3. Erwin-Penland Headquarters: Greenville, SC Annual Interns: 20 Average Pay: $8.11 Pros: 'Down to earth people;' 'Erwin-Penland allowed me to see all different parts of the business: media, creative, and production;' 'Learned paid search on Google and Yahoo!/MSN. I ran analysis on these campaigns which is a great hard skill to have.' Cons: 'It's only 8 weeks,' 'Greenville is definitely a family town...not as accommodating for the young crowd,' 'not the agency of record for Verizon, they just get a large portion of the budget.' 4. The Richards Group Headquarters: Dallas, TX Annual Interns: 20 Average Pay: $10 Pros: 'Dream brands: Chick-fil-A and Fruit of the Loom;' 'Felt like part of the family;' 'I worked on the Home Depot account and got to see all parts of account. I helped out with planning, media, and creative coordination. I put together competitive decks and social media recommendations - I was able to present these to Richard's Group senior management;' 'Variety of mediums. I was able to work on billboards, online display, print, and other collateral.' Cons: 'You MUST sign in by 8:29:59am and leave at 5:30pm, even if you do not have work to do;' 'This ad agency is a bit more 'strict' then other ad agencies. You won't see kegs and wine on Fridays, and the ping pong table is getting dusty;' 'Would have loved to got more experience in the pitch process.' Crispin, Porter, & Bogusky Headquarters: Boulder, CO Annual Interns: 60 Average Pay: $7.34 Pros: 'Never treated like intern. You are technically an employee from day 1. I've not worked on a single menial task and have had the opportunity to influence projects greatly;' 'Got to work with all departments and everyone was so nice and open to teaching me about the agency and what they do;' 'The other interns had very eclectic backgrounds and we had so much fun together. The office is amazing and the whole agency is fun to be around;' 'Cool office;' 'Intern events.' Cons: 'Learn to make work fun, because there's a lot of it;' 'If you aren't dedicated and hate long hours, this internship isn't for you. You get what you put into it. Also, the equipment sucks- bring your own laptop / Wacom / monitor if you can;' 'Sleep is a luxury not a necessity,' Hill Holiday Headquarters: Boston, MA Annual Interns: 45 Average Pay: $9.50 Pros: 'You are given real work, not busy work; You are recognised for your contribution; They care about your professional development;' 'Having the name Hill Holliday on my resume opened countless doors for me after my internship;' 'Weekly intern seminars about agency departments;' 'Free Dunkin' coffee!' 'Input had actual impact on global advertisements.' Cons: 'I do wish that I got to specialize in something that I am more focused on;' 'It felt like I was one of the only interns (out of 40+) who wasn't there because they knew someone...many other interns were lazy and entitled;' 'Intern room prevents day-to-day work exposure;' 'While the summer internship positions are paid, the fall internship (mine) is for credit only.' Arnold Worldwide Headquarters: Boston, MA Annual Interns: 45 Average Pay: $11.40 (some unpaid, other $15, others $9) Pros: 'I interned out of the DC office and really enjoyed it. We got to see all parts of the business and accounts... The highlight of the summer was when we split up into 2 teams and we pitched the senior management at Arnold DC an ad campaign for a current client;' 'Well organised internship program;' 'Allowed to help with new Ocean Spray website wireframes and UX design;' 'Education in video production and editing;' 'Arnold has a sweet office;' 'Brands I worked with included: Carnival, Progressive, LEGO, and McDonald's.' Cons: 'Landing a full time role is hard;' 'Unpaid;' 'Definitely some menial tasks;' 'Didn't get to see too much creative brainstorming.' Mullen Headquarters: Boston, MA Annual Interns: 30 Average Pay: $9.95 Pros: 'This is the best internship. Immediately I was able to work on actual client work, interact with other internal teams, and gain a greater insight into the agency world. The program also is set up to have weekly learning sessions and social outings;' 'From the first day you are put onto real accounts;' 'At the end of my internship they helped me find contacts in NYC;' 'Learned social media monitoring tool, Radian6.' Cons: 'PR can get repetitive. Creating media list and trying to sell your angle to journalists can be dull;' 'I just hope this catapults me to a full time job;' 'I would have loved to done TV concepting and had my ideas produced, but alas, I was only an intern :)' Goodby, Silverstein & Partners Headquarters: San Francisco, CA Annual Interns: 30 Average Pay: varies $10-$15 Pros: '25¢ beers in the vending machine, everything else is 50¢;' 'Many employees bring their dogs to work. That might seem trivial, but it speaks to the community feel that Goodby has;' 'While work can be daunting (ie: you're trusted with real work, for real clients, who expect really good results) it's incredibly satisfying to know you are doing some intern bullshit jobs. I found myself smiling many times during the day, only to realise it was purely because I was loving what I was doing;' ' Numerous opportunities to be a standout!' Cons: 'Some typical intern work;' 'Long hours, i you choose to put them in;' 'Didn't get into too many creative meetings;' 'There's a bit of a shakeup, and it seems some talent has gone off to other places (generally within the same holding group) BUT they are actively hiring some of the best and brightest minds out there, and are still raking in big awards and big accounts.' Ogilvy & Mather Headquarters: New York, NY Annual Interns: 40 Average Pay: $10.45 Pros: 'Working with the brightest minds in the industry, gaining real experience, minimal 'intern' work, and being treated like an entry level employee as opposed to an intern. Interns can also attend weekly training sessions AND specialised intern lunch & learn sessions;' 'Sears/Kmart and IBM. Amazing brands;' 'Pitched a mock campaign to a panel of Ogilvy execs. They broke us up into intern groups and we each pitched a fully integrated campaign;' 'Tuesdays at 2. Ogilvy brings speakers to talk about their business or experiences. It's very cool.' Cons: 'It's paid, but the pay is low;' 'Even with an internship, entry level positions are tough to come by;' 'Getting a full time offer is so freaking hard.' Modea Headquarters: Blacksburg, VA Annual Interns: 25+ Average Pay: $13.57 Pros: 'Just won an Ad Age award;' 'Account management has a ton of organisation work.' 'Direct access to seniors leadership, on the job training, and immediate project responsibility.' Cons: 'Wish the town was bigger;' 22 Squared Headquarters: Atlanta, GA Annual Interns: 40 Average Pay: $8 (some unpaid) Pros: 'Food truck Thursdays, beer cart Fridays, client lunches, client happy hours, partake in meetings, seminars and campaigns;' '22Squared has a tight knit company culture; Worked on great accounts like Buffalo Wild Wings and Lincoln Financial; Weekly informational seminars.' Cons: 'Parking and unpaid position;' 'More people should have heard of the agency.' Viget Labs Headquarters: Washington, DC Annual Interns: 4 Average Pay: $1,000/month Pros: 'I've never had so much fun in a workplace, yet amid the Mario Kart breaks and pranks, I was pushed to a new level in my professional skills. I was treated with respect and care, and I was taught how to work in a healthy, high-functioning team. I can't wait to come into work every day.' Cons: None (but only 2 reviews) Digitas Headquarters: New York, NY Annual Interns: 50 Average Pay: $10 Pros: 'I worked on the American Express account, which I enjoyed. It was cool to work with a multi-million dollar spend;' 'Digitas was incredible to work for. The people really standout to me and the work was truly solving client problems. I was on a large financial services account (huge digital budgets) and got to see how they plan media and execute creative. It gets pretty technical at that scale. I learned the DSP, ad server, and DFP world. Another interesting part was that we launched a small business acquisition campaign (b2b) which is different than the type of marketing I'm used to. Overall, cool office and cool people.' Cons: 'Didn't really interact too much with the creative department;' 'I don't know if I'll get a full time offer. Not sure they hire a ton of entry level people.' McKinney Headquarters: Durham, NC Annual Interns: 30 Average Pay: $8.67 ($10 and $8) Pros: 'I loved my summer at McKinney. The people are fantastic, the other interns were terrific (still stay in touch with most of them), and the office space just makes you feel cool. The culture is something that I imagine few agencies have and cannot be replicated in a NYC agency. My internship role was to clean the new business contact list and make recommendations on strategically reaching out to potential clients. I also got involved in several other smaller projects throughout the summer. I really, really loved the new business strategy as it's the lifeblood of any agency.' Cons: 'Not too much of my work was actually used;' 'Slow times;' and while most of the cons were minor, one intern complained that 'When I worked at McKinney, I was very dissatisfied with the amount of respect they showed their interns. I had 4 different internships throughout college, so I do have other experiences to compare it to. Interns are not paid, yet McKinney is VERY demanding with the amount of hours you work, which is hard during the school year. When I was at McKinney, they gave me the work that nobody else wanted to do.' McCann Erickson Headquarters: New York, NY Annual Interns: 100 Average Pay: Ranges $8 to $12/hour Pros: 'McCann Erickson shows their interns a great time! I worked on the Aldi account. Our account had two interns and I was on the digital intern. It was very cool to do some hands on graphic design projects and help coordinate some microsite and digital campaigns. I learned a ton about metrics. Everybody at this McCann Erickson office was amazing and the exposure I got was unbelievable.' Cons: 'Completely impersonal treatment by bosses and very little interest about your works, progress and possible promotion;' ' Creative can be stressful under deadline. And, competitive;' 'Pretty big, so doesn't have the feel of a small startup agency. But, that's not necessarily a bad thing.' Big Spaceship Headquarters: New York, NY Annual Interns: 10 Average Pay: Not listed Pros: 'At Big Spaceship I was treated like an employee and was handed real client work from day one. When you're given that kind of responsibility, it feels like you landed in the right place, you hit the spot, you're home. I'm really happy with my internship, I came to a great place, and I've learned a lot.

The Big Spaceship crew did a really good job making me feel like a part of the team, a valuable member. Big up to the crew.' Cons: None listed BBDO Headquarters: New York, NY Annual Interns: 100 Average Pay: $10 Pros: 'Worked on BBDO's in-house Demo Day, which gave me exposure to different startup ideas and technologies. It was very interesting and a good idea for BBDO to host. BBDO also trusted me to write internal memos on different technology and post to their digital blog;' 'Cool office and paid.' Cons: 'Difficult to see client work through to the end while only there for a couple months;' 'Some account work is more organizational that strategic. In the future, I think I'm going to go after planning roles.' Leo Burnett Headquarters: Chicago, IL Annual Interns: 120 Average Pay: $8 to $15 Pros: 'It's in Chicago, you get real work at a one of the greats in the business and you work with some of the best young talent in the business;' 'Trusted to maintain websites for Canon 'Photo5' and 'Photochains;' 'In addition to work, every Wednesday there is a Lunch and Learn, were the agency has top executives speak to interns.' Cons: 'Culture is different a little more laid back. Not a bad thing, just took some getting used to;' 'Some parts of the internship, I had to seek out things to do. This was a good think since it allowed me to self select projects at Leo.' KBS+P Headquarters: New York, NY Annual Interns: 19 Average Pay: $11.50 Pros: 'Senior leaders loved having interns around and went out of their way to support it;' 'Loved the meetings and actual project work that I was assigned. I'll never forget this summer.' Cons: 'I hope KBS+P will look to the interns to make entry level hires, but the ad business is so hit or miss that you just never know hiring patterns - it basically depends on winning accounts.' There's still time to vote, but as of 5:30 pm Thursday here's how things stood: Need an internship procrastination break?

