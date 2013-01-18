These Are The Best Movie Posters Of 2012

The poster for Moonrise Kingdom made the list.

Before the Academy of Motion Pictures hands out the awards for the best films of 2012, it’s appropriate to look at the crucial marketing tool that brought people into the theatres: the movie posters.Adrian Curry at Notebook, a daily, international film publication that analyses film posters, just released a list of the best posters of the year.



They range from work for Hollywood blockbusters to half hour shorts by foreign directors.

Let us know if you agree with the choices in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.