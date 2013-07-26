These Are The Best Financial Analysts In Australia According To A Survey

Business Insider
Photo: Getty/Wesley Hitt

Consultancy East Coles has released its survey of Australian analyst ratings which it compiles for Fairfax Media.

UBS took the top spot for investment bank research. Here’s the list of top Australian analysts by sector, according to Fairfax’s Business Day:

  • Banking analyst: UBS’s Jonathan Mott
  • Metals and mining: Deutsche Bank’s Paul Young
  • Retail: Citi’s Craig Woolford
  • Media: Morgan Stanley’s Andrew McLeod
  • Food and beverages: JP Morgan’s Stuart Jackson
  • Best market economist: UBS’s Scott Haslem
  • Best strategist: Macquarie’s Tanya Branwhite
  • Insurance: UBS’ James Coghill

Read more here.

Now read: Here’s A 20-Second Guide To What Aussie Traders Are Talking About This Morning

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.