These Are The Best Financial Analysts In Australia According To A Survey

Consultancy East Coles has released its survey of Australian analyst ratings which it compiles for Fairfax Media.

UBS took the top spot for investment bank research. Here’s the list of top Australian analysts by sector, according to Fairfax’s Business Day:

Banking analyst: UBS’s Jonathan Mott

Metals and mining: Deutsche Bank’s Paul Young

Retail: Citi’s Craig Woolford

Media: Morgan Stanley’s Andrew McLeod

Food and beverages: JP Morgan’s Stuart Jackson

Best market economist: UBS’s Scott Haslem

Best strategist: Macquarie’s Tanya Branwhite

Insurance: UBS’ James Coghill

