These Are The Best Financial Analysts In Australia According To A Survey

Consultancy East Coles has released its survey of Australian analyst ratings which it compiles for Fairfax Media.
UBS took the top spot for investment bank research. Here’s the list of top Australian analysts by sector, according to Fairfax’s Business Day:
- Banking analyst: UBS’s Jonathan Mott
- Metals and mining: Deutsche Bank’s Paul Young
- Retail: Citi’s Craig Woolford
- Media: Morgan Stanley’s Andrew McLeod
- Food and beverages: JP Morgan’s Stuart Jackson
- Best market economist: UBS’s Scott Haslem
- Best strategist: Macquarie’s Tanya Branwhite
- Insurance: UBS’ James Coghill
