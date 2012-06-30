The Best AT&T Smartphones On The Market

The Samsung Galaxy S III on AT&T is our absolute favourite phone right now. It's so lovely; in fact, that we've argued it's the best smartphone currently on the market. The Galaxy S III has a design to die for, an amazing HD Super AMOLED display -- although it's admittedly hard to read outdoors and not as bright as the screen on the One X -- NFC support, 4G LTE connectivity and a fast Snapdragon S4 processor. Samsung developed several of our favourite features on the phone, too.

Buddy Share allows you and a friend to snap photos with different Galaxy S III devices and save them in a shared photo stream on each device. The camera also takes amazing pictures in rapid fire, can automatically tag your friends, and there's a unique face-detection feature that keeps the screen on when you're still using the phone. S Voice is a Siri-competitor, and it doesn't work very well, but it's good enough for checking the weather on the fly.

Solid battery life, an enhanced TouchWiz user interface, expandable storage, physical Home button (something most Android phones lack), Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and two awesome colour choices (white or pebble blue) round out the features on this top dog smartphone.