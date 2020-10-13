These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals to give your home office an update

Getty: Jessie Casson

The deals at Amazon Prime Day 2020 launched earlier today, offering Amazon Prime Members exclusive discounts on a huge number of their products.

Running from October 13 – 14 in Australia, the sale’s deals include products that you can use to spruce up your home office, as well as other beauty, electronics, fashion and kitchen items.

Here are some of the best deals on home office products you can get this Prime Day 2020.

Has working from home made you realise that your home office could use some improvements or missing some parts of the things you normally have access to at work?

Amazon Prime Members will have exclusive access to the deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020, including discounts on products that they can use to improve their home office.

Amazon Prime Day runs from from midnight AEDT on October 13 until 11.59PM on October 14. Signing up to become an Amazon Prime Member costs $6.99 a month, and Members can cancel at any time.

Amazon Prime Day deals for your home office

Some of these deals are only available for a limited time.

Laptop deals: Has your workhouse been struggling a bit since you started at home? There are a plethora of deals offering discounts on brands of laptops including 30% off select ASUS Vivobook laptops and Lenovo laptops. There’s also 23% off the Huawei’s Matebook D15

Speakers and headphones deals: One benefit of not being in the office is that you can blast all the work tunes that you want. There’s a range of deals on speakers, including 19% off Bose Portable Home speakers. And if you’ve still got to use headphones, there’s 25% off select Sennehiser headphones.

Computer storage: Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you don’t need to back your work up. Check out these discounted portable solid state storage devices from WD.

Office supplies deals: Need to stock up at home? Amazon Prime Day will make it a bit cheaper, including 30% off select Paper Mate, EXPO and sharpie products; and 20% off Post-It products.

For general office products: For everything else, save up to 10% on a variety of home office products here.

