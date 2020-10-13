These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals to give your home office an update

- The deals at Amazon Prime Day 2020 launched earlier today, offering Amazon Prime Members exclusive discounts on a huge number of their products.
- Running from October 13 – 14 in Australia, the sale’s deals include products that you can use to spruce up your home office, as well as other beauty, electronics, fashion and kitchen items.
- Here are some of the best deals on home office products you can get this Prime Day 2020.
Has working from home made you realise that your home office could use some improvements or missing some parts of the things you normally have access to at work?
Amazon Prime Members will have exclusive access to the deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020, including discounts on products that they can use to improve their home office.
Amazon Prime Day runs from from midnight AEDT on October 13 until 11.59PM on October 14. Signing up to become an Amazon Prime Member costs $6.99 a month, and Members can cancel at any time.
Amazon Prime Day deals for your home office
Amazon Prime Day deals for your home office
Some of these deals are only available for a limited time.
