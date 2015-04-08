These are the best 3 printers you can get for less than $100 right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Finding the right printer can be a daunting task.

There are hundreds of models, they all sort of do the same thing, and sometimes they’re too expensive.

But Insider Picks put together a list of our three favourite printers under $US100. Check them out.

This printer comes with a fully-integrated, 35-sheet Duplex Auto Document feeder to easily copy, scan and fax multiple documents without having to load them one page at a time.

Plus, you’ll be able to print wirelessly from your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

“Setup was easy and it connected to my wireless network no problem,” one reviewer wrote.

Canon PIXMA MX922 wireless printer: $US199.99 $US99.99 [50% off]

This printer is a fast, reliable monochrome laser printer that’s designed for the Small Office and Home Office (SOHO) user.

It’s ideal for printing business documents, multi page reports, spreadsheets and invoices because of its fast print speed of up to 27 ppm and automatic duplex printing.

HP Envy 5530 wireless all-in-one colour printer: $US139.99 $US89.99 [36% off]

A regular office printer isn’t going to print quality photographs — but this one will.

You’ll be able to wirelessly print great colour photos — even straight from your smartphone and tablet.

“It was so easy to install on my computer and set u the wireless connection,” one reviewer wrote.

“For the average home user, this printer will be a great choice,” another wrote.

Epson XP-310 wireless colour photo printer with scanner and copier: $US99.00 $US59.99 [39% off]

Not what you’re looking for? Check out other great printers under $US100 here.



