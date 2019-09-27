These are the best 25 startups to work for in Australia, according to LinkedIn — some of them just haven't made any money yet

(Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images) Workers are keen to get involved in these startups before they take off

Want to get paid to volunteer or get your masters? How about owning a piece of the pie you’re working to grow?

Then you might be interested in working for one of these 25 Australian startups, listed below. They’re growing their workforce at the fullest pelt with some of the best perks in the country, as ranked by Microsoft-owned recruitment platform and professional social network LinkedIn.

“The annual LinkedIn Top Startups list is a reflection of how work is changing, what new industries are emerging and rapidly growing, and where people want to work now,” LinkedIn news editor Natalie MacDonald said in a release announcing the rankings.

The list is compiled every year, with each company was required to have a team of at least 50 employees, be younger than seven years old, and have a minimum of 15% employee growth over the last year.

“This year’s list has seen 19 new entrants from a variety of industries – highlighting the competitive make-up of Australia’s fast-paced startup scene. These startups offer great job opportunities for professionals who are keen to grow their careers fast.”

Interestingly, the list is dominated by fintech companies, with three neobanks placing in the top five.

Judo, a digital bank specialising in business lending, took out the top spot. It was closely followed by third-ranked Volt, the first digital bank to receive a full banking licence in Australia, with Xinja coming in at number five.

While each is fully licensed, only Judo had launched publicly at the time of writing. Clearly a lack of revenue though hasn’t kept Australians from wanting to get in on the ground floor of what could be the biggest shakeup of the Australian banking market in years.

One startup that has already established itself is digital design tool Canva, which took out the number two ranking, and has made its founders billionaires.

Meanwhile, software company Mantel Group, which works in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology, was ranked number four.

The list notes the importance of workplace culture, with many offering some of the best perks in the country to attract talent.

Take e-learning company GO1 which offers volunteer leave, allowing staff to take time out to give back in some capacity. Or Canva, which provides its employees with personal coaching.

Financial planning firm Viridian Advisory, which acquired one of Westpac’s financial advice businesses earlier this year, allows employees buy shares into the business while Judo will pay for you to do your Master of Finance.

Here’s the full list.

2019 LinkedIn Top Startup List Australia

1. Judo Bank

2. Canva

3. Volt Bank

4. Mantel Group

5. Xinja

6. Athena Home Loans

7. Shippit

8. Viridian Advisory

9. Assembly Payments

10. Sonder

11. Flare HR

12. Alex Solutions

13. Integrity Life

14. Moula

15. Verdia

16. Versent

17. GetCapital

18. RedEye Apps

19. GO1

20. Barhead Solutions

21. Cover Genius

22. Enable Professional Services

23. Clinic to Cloud

24. HiSmile

25. LegalVision

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to note that Judo has already publicly launched.

