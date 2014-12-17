These Are The Australians Most Likely To Fake A Sickie

Bondi Beach. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

As many as 43% of workers aged 18 to 24 admit to faking a sick day in the past 12 months, according to an online poll of 1,035 Australian workers.

Conducted by the Centre for Workplace Leadership at the University of Melbourne, the Future of Work poll measured how employed Australians view their work.

Professor Peter Gahan, centre director, says the poll reveals which type of worker looks forward to Monday mornings.

“The people less likely to fake a sick day were workers over 45 years old or in executive and senior management positions,” he says. “These more senior employees were also more likely to look forward to returning to work after their weekend.”

The poll also found that full-time workers were more motivated to fake a sickie than part-time workers.

“The results show that if you take a sickie, you’re less likely to look forward to going to work on a Monday,” says Prof Gahan. “This may imply that people who take ‘mental health days’ feel more in control of their working life, and that those who work part-time are more enthusiastic about returning to work.”

While workplace leaders look forward to work, their employees do not. Only 19% of senior and executive managers suffered Monday-itis compared to 42% of total employees.

“There are also warning bells for middle managers,” Prof Gahan said.

Two-thirds (36%) of middle managers admit to faking a sick day in the past 12 months and 47% believe their counterparts are being paid more than they are.

A future poll, examining small and medium businesses, will be released in February in the lead-up to the Future of Work 2015 conference in April.

